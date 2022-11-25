Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview
Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
q973radio.com
New Endorsements From The Mayor, Governor and More In Shreveport Mayors Race
As we approach the runoff date in December for the Shreveport Mayors election, things are heating up with a new slew of endorsements expected. Former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and current Mayor Adrian Perkins are crossing party lines and backing Republican Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. The current and former mayor will join former Democrat Mayor Ollie Tyler in endorsing the Republican. The official announcement is expected Tuesday November 29th. KTBS is reporting that it will be a, “show of unity.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students recognized by Rotary Club
Rewarding hard work and academic success is important to the Rotary Club, and five students from area high schools were recognized for their determination and dedication. Each month from September through April, the Rotary Club honors Students of the Month from parish high schools. In May, three of those students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Semifinal ticket purchase information released
Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022
Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
