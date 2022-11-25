ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haynesville, LA

Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below. DateTimeEventLocation. November 17, 20225 PM – 8 PMChampagne StrollDowntown West Monroe...
WEST MONROE, LA
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Street closure in downtown Ruston

Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
RUSTON, LA
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding

Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
RUSTON, LA
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
UNION PARISH, LA
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA

