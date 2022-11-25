Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
myarklamiss.com
2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below. DateTimeEventLocation. November 17, 20225 PM – 8 PMChampagne StrollDowntown West Monroe...
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
ktalnews.com
Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
KSLA
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s the work family that gathers in between service calls. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spent Thanksgiving with the crew at Fire Station 20 on Shreveport’s south side. “Our work schedule can be hectic,” Shreveport Fire Department’s Nick Washington said. “But as...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence. […]
