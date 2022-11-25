Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker
The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs complete perfect Alabama road trip
LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way it did against Alabama A&M and Samford. The Bulldogs forced turnovers (20 that turned into 27 points) and knocked down three-pointers (made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc) “I am really proud of the team, winning four...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023
It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host Blazers in season finale at The Joe
When Louisiana Tech and UAB kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium, the Blazer will be playing for a bowl berth. The Bulldogs will be playing for pride. UAB sits at five wins knowing a victory on Saturday would give the Blazers an opportunity to go to a postseason bowl.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs drop season finale
Under a blanket of grey skies and steady rain through most of the game, Louisiana Tech saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 37-27 to UAB during the season finale at Joe Aillet Stadium. Fourteen Bulldog seniors were honored during a pregame on-the-field ceremony...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jaguars race away late from G-Men in 49th Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Learning to win. That’s never easy for a young team. It’s probably even harder for a young team with a new coaching staff. And that showed Saturday afternoon in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome, as Grambling State started strong before fading away under the pressure of growing pains and missed opportunities as Southern took control late en route to a 34-17 win over the Tigers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Semifinal ticket purchase information released
Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats back in semifinals for first time in decades
DENHAM SPRINGS — It looked like a cross between a heavyweight slugfest and an Olympic track meet. And the end result was history more than 20 years in the making, even if “Old Mo” didn’t make it easy. For the first time since 1999, the Ruston...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students recognized by Rotary Club
Rewarding hard work and academic success is important to the Rotary Club, and five students from area high schools were recognized for their determination and dedication. Each month from September through April, the Rotary Club honors Students of the Month from parish high schools. In May, three of those students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather
Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Small Business Saturday didn’t end Saturday
The turkey has been eaten, the sweatpants have been worn, and the Christmas tree is up. Now it’s time for the important question: What are you buying for Christmas?. We had Small Business Saturday this past weekend, but just because we had a special day of shopping small doesn’t mean that viable local options aren’t available throughout the holiday season.
Comments / 0