Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers fall late in Hawaii
The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players score in double-figures, but a fourth quarter rally by Florida Gulf Coast sank GSU’s hope for victory, as the Lady Tigers lost 73-67 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday afternoon. Grambling State (1-7),...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker
The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
KTLO
Northwestern State tops UCA in OT
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats back in semifinals for first time in decades
DENHAM SPRINGS — It looked like a cross between a heavyweight slugfest and an Olympic track meet. And the end result was history more than 20 years in the making, even if “Old Mo” didn’t make it easy. For the first time since 1999, the Ruston...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs drop season finale
Under a blanket of grey skies and steady rain through most of the game, Louisiana Tech saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 37-27 to UAB during the season finale at Joe Aillet Stadium. Fourteen Bulldog seniors were honored during a pregame on-the-field ceremony...
WLBT
Southern Miss is bowl eligible for the first time since 2019
MONROE, La. (WLBT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Southern Miss Golden Eagles spoiled the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks’ Senior Day event to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and for the first time in the Will Hall era. Southern Miss was on a three-game...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Jaguars race away late from G-Men in 49th Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Learning to win. That’s never easy for a young team. It’s probably even harder for a young team with a new coaching staff. And that showed Saturday afternoon in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome, as Grambling State started strong before fading away under the pressure of growing pains and missed opportunities as Southern took control late en route to a 34-17 win over the Tigers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host Blazers in season finale at The Joe
When Louisiana Tech and UAB kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium, the Blazer will be playing for a bowl berth. The Bulldogs will be playing for pride. UAB sits at five wins knowing a victory on Saturday would give the Blazers an opportunity to go to a postseason bowl.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023
It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
abc17news.com
Williams scores 25 as Louisiana Tech beats Samford 79-76
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by Cobe Williams’ 25 points, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the Samford Bulldogs 79-76 on Friday. The Bulldogs moved to 4-2 with the win and the Bulldogs dropped to 6-1. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Semifinal ticket purchase information released
Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview
Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Comments / 0