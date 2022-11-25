ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Semifinal ticket purchase information released

Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather

Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview

Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure in downtown Ruston

Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding

Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart

A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
DUBACH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022

Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lady Tigers fall late in Hawaii

The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players score in double-figures, but a fourth quarter rally by Florida Gulf Coast sank GSU’s hope for victory, as the Lady Tigers lost 73-67 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday afternoon. Grambling State (1-7),...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker

The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dogs host Blazers in season finale at The Joe

When Louisiana Tech and UAB kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium, the Blazer will be playing for a bowl berth. The Bulldogs will be playing for pride. UAB sits at five wins knowing a victory on Saturday would give the Blazers an opportunity to go to a postseason bowl.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023

It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dogs drop season finale

Under a blanket of grey skies and steady rain through most of the game, Louisiana Tech saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 37-27 to UAB during the season finale at Joe Aillet Stadium. Fourteen Bulldog seniors were honored during a pregame on-the-field ceremony...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bearcats back in semifinals for first time in decades

DENHAM SPRINGS — It looked like a cross between a heavyweight slugfest and an Olympic track meet. And the end result was history more than 20 years in the making, even if “Old Mo” didn’t make it easy. For the first time since 1999, the Ruston...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jaguars race away late from G-Men in 49th Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS — Learning to win. That’s never easy for a young team. It’s probably even harder for a young team with a new coaching staff. And that showed Saturday afternoon in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome, as Grambling State started strong before fading away under the pressure of growing pains and missed opportunities as Southern took control late en route to a 34-17 win over the Tigers.
GRAMBLING, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests: Noe Castillo, 35 years of age, Farmerville, La., arrested on 9-1322 for Disturbing the Peace and Possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine. Kasden Ezidore, 20 years of age, Ruston, La. arrested on 9-15-22 for Extortion and Nonconsensual Disclosure of a...
FARMERVILLE, LA

