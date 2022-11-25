Read full article on original website
Tech’s LaBerteaux earns academic honor
Courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications. Louisiana Tech senior Jacquelin LaBerteaux was named to the 2022 Conference USA All-Academic team, announced by the league office Wednesday. LaBerteaux, a native of Carencro, La., posted a 3.98 GPA this season majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. She is one of...
Lady Tigers fall late in Hawaii
The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players score in double-figures, but a fourth quarter rally by Florida Gulf Coast sank GSU’s hope for victory, as the Lady Tigers lost 73-67 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday afternoon. Grambling State (1-7),...
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
Name, Image and Likeness and How it Affects the Smaller School
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – From college quarterbacks signing million-dollar deals, to gymnast’s cashing in on social media, college athletics at the top has changed despite pushback. However, when Name Image and Likeness (NIL) was implemented in July of 2021, the smaller schools may not have been taken into consideration. “At the Group of 5 level we’re […]
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview
Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker
The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers traveled to Patterson and cut down the Lumberjacks, 38-14. Union hosts Amite in next week’s semi-finals. Neville’s season came to an end, falling to Westgate 21-10. Behind Jalen Williams’ four touchdowns, Mangham shutout Arcadia, 48-0. The Dragons head to Homer for their semi-final game.
WATCH: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Geaux Nation team is getting you ready for the Bayou Classic. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Residents in the Baton Rouge area...
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
Dogs host Blazers in season finale at The Joe
When Louisiana Tech and UAB kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium, the Blazer will be playing for a bowl berth. The Bulldogs will be playing for pride. UAB sits at five wins knowing a victory on Saturday would give the Blazers an opportunity to go to a postseason bowl.
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023
It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
Dogs drop season finale
Under a blanket of grey skies and steady rain through most of the game, Louisiana Tech saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 37-27 to UAB during the season finale at Joe Aillet Stadium. Fourteen Bulldog seniors were honored during a pregame on-the-field ceremony...
Jaguars race away late from G-Men in 49th Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Learning to win. That’s never easy for a young team. It’s probably even harder for a young team with a new coaching staff. And that showed Saturday afternoon in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome, as Grambling State started strong before fading away under the pressure of growing pains and missed opportunities as Southern took control late en route to a 34-17 win over the Tigers.
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
