Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker
The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs complete perfect Alabama road trip
LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way it did against Alabama A&M and Samford. The Bulldogs forced turnovers (20 that turned into 27 points) and knocked down three-pointers (made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc) “I am really proud of the team, winning four...
KTLO
Northwestern State tops UCA in OT
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
cenlanow.com
FNF: Carencro Bears upset 1-seeded Warren Easton, 29-26
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Carencro Golden Bears and the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Carencro defeats Warren Easton, 29-26, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023
It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
LCA Knights Turn the Tables on De La Salle Cavaliers, Advance to All-Lafayette Semifinals Against Teurlings Catholic Rebels
The rematch that everyone in Lafayette has been waiting for will happen next Friday as the Teurlings Catholic Rebels will host the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights with a trip to the Caesars Superdome on the line. But the much anticipated all-Lafayette semifinal almost didn’t happen as the De La Salle...
kalb.com
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview
Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicks off in downtown Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicked off on Friday, November 26 making its first stop in downtown Monroe. This is the first walk-around tour since 2018, and it brought hundreds of people from all over the state. “My husband Neal and I, and Jean-Paul drove all the way […]
Comments / 0