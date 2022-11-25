ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker

The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
GRAMBLING, LA
Bulldogs complete perfect Alabama road trip

LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way it did against Alabama A&M and Samford. The Bulldogs forced turnovers (20 that turned into 27 points) and knocked down three-pointers (made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc) “I am really proud of the team, winning four...
RUSTON, LA
Northwestern State tops UCA in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
RUSTON, LA
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
FNF: Carencro Bears upset 1-seeded Warren Easton, 29-26

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Carencro Golden Bears and the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Carencro defeats Warren Easton, 29-26, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023

It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
GRAMBLING, LA
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart

A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
DUBACH, LA
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview

Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
GRAMBLING, LA
Street closure in downtown Ruston

Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
RUSTON, LA
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding

Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
RUSTON, LA
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA

