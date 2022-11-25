Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Obsessed With English Country House Style? This Antique Auction Is for You
It’s every decorator’s dream to be gifted antiques from the visionaries who came before and paved the way for their artistry. In the case of Imogen Taylor, who worked at Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler for half a century, Fowler bestowed dozens of antiques upon her in his itemized will. “He knew I had a very empty flat at the time,” says Taylor, who first joined the legendary British firm in 1949.
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
IMS Prussia Cove Celebration review – Adès’s botanical song cycle glistens
A weekend celebrating 50 years of the Prussia Cove International Musicians Seminar included world premieres by Kurtág and Adès, with Hungarian mezzo Katalin Károlyi in compelling form
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Japanese-Inspired California Treehouse
Just after Noz Nozawa’s clients purchased this contemporary house on a hill overlooking San Francisco, their life took an unexpected turn: The husband’s tech job brought him to Tokyo. His wife had grown up in Japan, so they took the move in stride, opting to spend a few years across the globe with their two young kids. When they returned to San Francisco, however, they quickly realized that their aesthetic sensibilities had made a seismic shift.
Woonsocket Call
What Are The High End Furniture Brands?
Buying a piece of furniture from a high end brand can add a touch of luxury to your home. It's also a way to bring your personal design aesthetic to your space. These brands are known for offering beautiful pieces with a variety of styles and shapes. They also offer heirloom-quality furnishings and housewares. Many of these brands offer a variety of products and transparency in the sourcing and production of their items. These furniture brands also offer customizable pieces, giving you the opportunity to create a piece of furniture that perfectly fits your space.
hypebeast.com
Fels Spotlights LS GOMMA's Inventive Homeware Designs at TANK Magazine's London Gallery
Fels has partnered with modern design studio LS GOMMA to showcase a new collection of lighting, furniture and accessories inside TANK Magazine‘s Fitzrovia exhibition space in London. Questioning the existing typologies of homeware, LS GOMMA’s exhibition, titled Satellites, includes reinventions of the firm’s rubber and metal mesh designs, which...
Shakedry fabric is set to be retired by Gore
Gore Fabrics is discontinuing its popular Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric due to ongoing supply challenges
dornob.com
Atelier Pendhapa’s Dramatic Black Teak Furniture Collection Debuts at Paris Gallery
The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.
