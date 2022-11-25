The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.

