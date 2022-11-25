Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Inside the Parisian luxury hotel now hosting the world’s most famous debutante ball
The iconic building welcomes Parisians and world travelers alike within its walls, 114 years after Prince Roland Bonaparte first opened the doors of his residential palace to Parisian society.
hypebeast.com
Fels Spotlights LS GOMMA's Inventive Homeware Designs at TANK Magazine's London Gallery
Fels has partnered with modern design studio LS GOMMA to showcase a new collection of lighting, furniture and accessories inside TANK Magazine‘s Fitzrovia exhibition space in London. Questioning the existing typologies of homeware, LS GOMMA’s exhibition, titled Satellites, includes reinventions of the firm’s rubber and metal mesh designs, which...
homedit.com
Scandinavian Houses: Understanding Their Unique Style
Scandinavian houses, both the interior and exterior, are designed with regard to the natural environment. Scandinavia, the northern European countries of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, have a distinct architectural style that is common throughout this area. These countries share a similar natural environment which has produced a similar aesthetic style....
dornob.com
Atelier Pendhapa’s Dramatic Black Teak Furniture Collection Debuts at Paris Gallery
The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.
