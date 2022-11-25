The official Apple Shopping Event is underway – and underwhelming!

If you've been living under a rock and didn't know already, Black Friday is today! That means that many retailers around the world are lowering their prices on cameras, tech – and the best Apple products, on the best iPhone , iPad, and MacBooks . Everyone, that is, apart from Apple itself.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn't reduce its prices for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, however, its " Apple Shopping Event " is taking place between November 25 – 28. You get an Apple Store gift card up to $250/£250 when you make a purchase on certain products:

• $50/£50 gift card if you buy an eligible iPhone or iPad .

• $75/£75 gift card if you get AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods max.

• $250/£250 gift card with an eligible MacBook , iMac or Mac.

See the Apple Store UK and Apple Store US for all the details.

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Apple products don't tend to get discounted as heavily as general Black Friday camera deals , there are often some additional benefits to buying a product around this time of year that third-party retailers will throw in.

Take the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" at John Lewis as an example. Currently, you save £200 on the RRP, but you also get Apple TV and Apple Arcade free for 3 months, and you can claim up to £450 when you trade in your old MacBook (terms apply, of course).

Black Friday Apple deals: Best deals

• US: Apple Mac Mini (2018)– save $300|$499.00

• US: MacBook Air M2 (2022) – save $150|$1,049

• US: iPad Pro 11" (2021) – save $100|$1,550



• UK: iPad Mini 8.3-inch (2021) 64GB WiF – save £110|£459

• UK: MacBook Pro 16" (2021) – save £200|£2,129

• UK: iPad 10.2-inch (2021): $329 | $269

Where else are there Apple Black Friday deals?

Apple has had a busy year in 2022, launching the iPhone 14 lineup, new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8.

Not only are there great Apple Black Friday deals on previous devices, but some of this year's products are getting cuts too! They're not all exceptional savings, but it's brilliant to see devices that are just a few months old reduced at all.

The best places for Apple Black Friday deals

If you're not fussed about shopping directly with Apple, check out the best US and Uk retailers for buying Apple products – with the best Apple Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Apple deals: US retailers

Amazon: Apple TV 4K just $79 (save $100)

Adorama: More than $600 off MacBook Pro

Apple: Get a $250 Apple gift card

B&H Photo Video: Up to $300 off Apple Gear

Target: $50 off the latest Apple Watch 8

Walmart: iPhone 11 now just $199

Black Friday Apple deals: UK retailers

Amazon: Great iPhone 13 deals

Apple: Get up to a £250 gift card

Argos: Low prices on MacBook Pro 2022

Currys: Apple Airpods for just £119

John Lewis: Apple MacBook Air under £900

Very: Up to £330 off MacBook Pro laptops