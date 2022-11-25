ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The official Apple Shopping Event is underway – and underwhelming!

By Lauren Scott
 3 days ago

If you've been living under a rock and didn't know already, Black Friday is today! That means that many retailers around the world are lowering their prices on cameras, tech – and the best Apple products, on the best iPhone , iPad, and MacBooks . Everyone, that is, apart from Apple itself.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn't reduce its prices for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, however, its " Apple Shopping Event " is taking place between November 25 – 28. You get an Apple Store gift card up to $250/£250 when you make a purchase on certain products:

• $50/£50 gift card if you buy an eligible iPhone or iPad .
• $75/£75 gift card if you get AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods max.
• $250/£250 gift card with an eligible MacBook , iMac or Mac.

See the Apple Store UK and Apple Store US for all the details.

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Apple products don't tend to get discounted as heavily as general Black Friday camera deals , there are often some additional benefits to buying a product around this time of year that third-party retailers will throw in.

Take the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" at John Lewis as an example. Currently, you save £200 on the RRP, but you also get Apple TV and Apple Arcade free for 3 months, and you can claim up to £450 when you trade in your old MacBook (terms apply, of course).

Black Friday Apple deals: Best deals

• US: Apple Mac Mini (2018)– save $300|$499.00
• US: MacBook Air M2 (2022) – save $150|$1,049
• US: iPad Pro 11" (2021) – save $100|$1,550

• UK: iPad Mini 8.3-inch (2021) 64GB WiF – save £110|£459
• UK: MacBook Pro 16" (2021) – save £200|£2,129
• UK: iPad 10.2-inch (2021): $329 | $269

Check out our live Apple Black Friday deals blog (Image credit: Future/Apple)

Where else are there Apple Black Friday deals?

Apple has had a busy year in 2022, launching the iPhone 14 lineup, new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8.

Not only are there great Apple Black Friday deals on previous devices, but some of this year's products are getting cuts too! They're not all exceptional savings, but it's brilliant to see devices that are just a few months old reduced at all.

The best places for Apple Black Friday deals

If you're not fussed about shopping directly with Apple, check out the best US and Uk retailers for buying Apple products – with the best Apple Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Apple deals: US retailers

Amazon: Apple TV 4K just $79 (save $100)
Adorama: More than $600 off MacBook Pro
Apple: Get a $250 Apple gift card
B&H Photo Video: Up to $300 off Apple Gear
Target: $50 off the latest Apple Watch 8
Walmart: iPhone 11 now just $199

Black Friday Apple deals: UK retailers

Amazon: Great iPhone 13 deals
Apple: Get up to a £250 gift card
Argos: Low prices on MacBook Pro 2022
Currys: Apple Airpods for just £119
John Lewis: Apple MacBook Air under £900
Very: Up to £330 off MacBook Pro laptops

Related
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
