ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

New York City’s Over-The-Top Winter Wonderlands

The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition at the Moxy is always a holiday treat with echoes of a white winter wonderland at a ski lodge. There are portable ovens for Pink Campfire S’mores made with pink marshmallows and sparkly frosted graham crackers, Snow Powder Donut with apple cider donuts and spiced powder sugar, and the Frosted Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with chocolate filling and eggnog frosting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Black Seed Bagels Returns to Chelsea Market

Black Seed Bagels has reopened in the iconic Chelsea Market with a new location on the main floor. Located near the West 15th Street entrance offering Black Seed’s Montreal-style bagels and the signature sandwiches. Recent updates to Black Seed’s menu include seasonal specials such as a truffle cream cheese, created in partnership with The Truffleist, along with favorites like the BEC (Bacon, Egg & White Cheddar), BLT, and Classic (above).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Harta and Bar Cima Debut at the New Grayson Hotel

The Grayson Hotel is the newest destination for dining and drinks in New York City led by by award-winning hospitality group Apicii. They include Harta, a Mediterranean Brasserie, led by chief culinary officer Jonathan Benno who earned a Michelin star at his namesake restaurant, Benno, and executive chef Mark Zuckerman, formerly of Benno and L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. The hotel also houses a rooftop destination called Bar Cima.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Fast 10: Ten New Places to Try in NYC Right Now

Kyuramen now has a location in Times Square serving several types of traditional Japanese ramen dishes including Tonkatsu, Sapporo Miso, Curry and Vegetable Ramen, among others. 315 West 46th St, NYC. Harta, by Chef Jonathan Benno, has arrived at the Greyson Hotel offering small plates of things like Salt Cod...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Fifth Avenue for All to Kick Off on December 4

The Fifth Avenue Association has announced “Fifth Avenue for All,” a new open streets program that will close the iconic Fifth Avenue retail corridor (between 48th and 57th Streets) to vehicular traffic on Sunday December 4, 11, and 18 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This program will allow visitors a better way to enjoy the avenue’s many iconic holiday windows and celebrate the season with food kiosks, seating areas and live music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

City Winery Opens at Grand Central

City Winery has opened its sprawling food hall inside Grand Central Terminal. The signature space includes two wine tasting bars and restaurant accommodating close to 200 guests. City winery is known for foods like salads, burgers, charcuterie boards and flatbreads. Grab and go options will be available all day long at City Jams, located near the shuttle, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner items along with coffee and tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy