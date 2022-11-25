The Fifth Avenue Association has announced “Fifth Avenue for All,” a new open streets program that will close the iconic Fifth Avenue retail corridor (between 48th and 57th Streets) to vehicular traffic on Sunday December 4, 11, and 18 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This program will allow visitors a better way to enjoy the avenue’s many iconic holiday windows and celebrate the season with food kiosks, seating areas and live music.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO