Black Seed Bagels Returns to Chelsea Market
Black Seed Bagels has reopened in the iconic Chelsea Market with a new location on the main floor. Located near the West 15th Street entrance offering Black Seed’s Montreal-style bagels and the signature sandwiches. Recent updates to Black Seed’s menu include seasonal specials such as a truffle cream cheese, created in partnership with The Truffleist, along with favorites like the BEC (Bacon, Egg & White Cheddar), BLT, and Classic (above).
Fast 10: Ten New Places to Try in NYC Right Now
Kyuramen now has a location in Times Square serving several types of traditional Japanese ramen dishes including Tonkatsu, Sapporo Miso, Curry and Vegetable Ramen, among others. 315 West 46th St, NYC. Harta, by Chef Jonathan Benno, has arrived at the Greyson Hotel offering small plates of things like Salt Cod...
City Winery Opens at Grand Central
City Winery has opened its sprawling food hall inside Grand Central Terminal. The signature space includes two wine tasting bars and restaurant accommodating close to 200 guests. City winery is known for foods like salads, burgers, charcuterie boards and flatbreads. Grab and go options will be available all day long at City Jams, located near the shuttle, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner items along with coffee and tea.
Fifth Avenue for All to Kick Off on December 4
The Fifth Avenue Association has announced “Fifth Avenue for All,” a new open streets program that will close the iconic Fifth Avenue retail corridor (between 48th and 57th Streets) to vehicular traffic on Sunday December 4, 11, and 18 from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This program will allow visitors a better way to enjoy the avenue’s many iconic holiday windows and celebrate the season with food kiosks, seating areas and live music.
Lights Up on Lincoln Square to Launch in December
Lights Up on Lincoln Square, presented by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (LS BID), will launch on Monday, December 5th. The festivities include the lighting of a New York-born Fraser Fir at Dante Park (Broadway and 64th Street). The 20-foot tree will feature unique hand-painted ornaments from local pottery studio, Color Me Mine, Upper West Side, along with thousands of LED lights.
