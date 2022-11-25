Read full article on original website
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
msn.com
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
The Verge
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
CNET
Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back
Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
msn.com
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
msn.com
Elon Musk exposes 'secret closet' full of 'stay woke' t-shirts at Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is clearing house at Twitter. After cutting most of the company’s staff, then applauding the exodus of "woke" journalists from the social media platform, now he is physically removing "woke" t-shirts from Twitter’s headquarters. On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of him and another person finding...
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Elon Musk launches new Twitter poll on whether to allow suspended users back after he reinstated Trump's account based on another poll
Elon Musk's latest Twitter poll comes days after he reinstated Donald Trump's account because users narrowly voted to do so in a similar poll.
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
The Origins of Twitter's #StayWoke T-Shirts Mocked by Elon Musk
The owner was told to consider the communities he is mocking as he shared a video showing Twitter had #StayWoke T-shirts in a closet at the San Francisco HQ.
50 of Twitter's top 100 advertisers have pulled out of the platform since Elon Musk took over, report says
Some of the 50 companies publicly announced they were stopping adverts on Twitter, but research center Media Matters says others are "quiet quitters."
Left behind: The most notable banned Twitter accounts Musk has not restored
While Elon Musk has reveled as CEO in reinstating several Twitter accounts, a collection of accounts has not gotten such an opportunity.
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin jumps after Elon Musk shares glimpse into Twitter 2.0 plans
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that he intends to integrate payments into what he describes as Twitter 2.0 — “The Everything App” — fuelling a short-lived 19.4% price surge for meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The new Twitter CEO revealed his plans in a Nov. 27...
Musk threatens to create 'alternative' smartphone if app stores ban Twitter
Elon Musk is toying with the idea of creating his own smartphone should other phones ban his newest venture Twitter.
