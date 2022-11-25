ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
CNET

Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back

Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
msn.com

Elon Musk exposes 'secret closet' full of 'stay woke' t-shirts at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk is clearing house at Twitter. After cutting most of the company’s staff, then applauding the exodus of "woke" journalists from the social media platform, now he is physically removing "woke" t-shirts from Twitter’s headquarters. On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of him and another person finding...
The Verge

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week

Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
CoinTelegraph

Dogecoin jumps after Elon Musk shares glimpse into Twitter 2.0 plans

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that he intends to integrate payments into what he describes as Twitter 2.0 — “The Everything App” — fuelling a short-lived 19.4% price surge for meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The new Twitter CEO revealed his plans in a Nov. 27...

