Save 34% On One Of Our Favorite Club Package Sets This Black Friday

By Ed Carruthers
 3 days ago

Save big on the Strata Club Package Set this Black Friday

If you're a beginner golfer looking to get a package set to get you up and running in golf, these are two of the best options on the market . The Strata Package Set is one of our favorite club sets, and you can grab them for a huge discount on the Amazon US and UK stores during Black Friday.

Strata Men's Package Set | Get 34% off at Amazon US
Was $599.99 Now $509.14
An excellent club set for any beginner wanting to get into golf, the Strata Men's Package Set is currently available at a 12% discount. It comes with a driver, hybrids, irons and a putter, which all deliver excellent forgiveness at an excellent price.

Read our full Strata Men's Package Set Review . View Deal

Strata Women's Package Set | Get 34% off at Amazon US
Was $599.99 Now $397.77

Another fantastic package set that is available for a 32% discount, the Strata women's club set boasts a range of 11 clubs and is designed for maximum performance. Again, this is perfect for beginner golfers looking to acquire a full set of clubs, but is forgiving enough to help you develop your golfing game.

Read our full Strata Womens Package Set Review . View Deal

In the US, you can get a 12% saving on the Men's Strata Package Set but in the UK, women golfers can take advantage of a 32% saving on the Women's Strata Package Set . Having played with both, we are massive fans of the value each can offer newcomers to the game, but also, how fun they are to play with.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

We thoroughly enjoyed testing the Men's Strata Package Set and the Women's Titanium Ultra Strata Package Set , and were so enamoured by the men's set that we added it to our best golf club sets for beginners guide. So what do you get in this package? Well, there is a lot, which is one of the most impressive parts of this club set. In the Strata Package, you'll get a 11-piece set that includes a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 5-hybrid and a set of six irons and a blade putter. This would ultimately make the perfect Christmas gift for anyone getting started on their golfing journey.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As you grow into the game, you then have the option to add another few clubs to your bag to bring it up to the full 14, for example, you might want to add a lob wedge or a gap wedge . We found playing with these clubs a joy and we loved how much forgiveness they gave us. Even when looking down on the clubs, you'll notice the thick topline and generous offset delivers a confidence inspiring look. Speaking of the clubs, we particularly enjoyed playing with the driver, which boasts an enormous sweet spot that makes it perfect for those who are more likely to slice or hook the ball. This driver eliminates the chance of a miss-hit thanks to its huge club face, which will help the ball travel in the right direction and far too!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Lastly, the bag was also an impressive focal point of this set and is one of the most lightweight stand bags we've played with. It comes with a ton of pockets and you'll find it very easy to store your clubs in. While it's not fully waterproof, it looks fantastic and boasts a comfortable strap that won't rub on your shoulders as you walk the course.

