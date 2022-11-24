Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you’ve been “surveilling” all the Black Friday deals in tech and smart home then you may already be aware that Reolink has just lowered the price of its Argus PT 2K, the solar-powered edition of its outdoor security camera line. The Argus offers many of the same features of its counterparts but does so without the entanglement of a single wire entering your home. Your house, it could be said, will be overseen by the sun, as it maintains a constant vigil overhead, charging your device before it settles in for the night. The solar panel, connected to the camera by a four-meter cable, can withstand extreme weather conditions, including sun, wind, rain, and snow, as can the camera itself, in a case that is both stylish and solidly built.

3 DAYS AGO