The Windows Club
How to enable Focus Mode in Windows Terminal
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable focus mode in Windows Terminal. When the focus mode is activated in the Windows Terminal app, it hides the tabs and title bar located at the top part (including the maximize, minimize, and close buttons). As a result, only the main window is visible to focus on the content. Those who are looking for a way to activate focus mode in the Windows Terminal can use the options covered in this post below. You will also be able to disable or turn off the focus mode in Windows Terminal whenever needed.
Your In-browser storage for Mega is full [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix ‘Your in browser storage for Mega is full‘. MEGA is one of the most secure cloud storage and file hosting service offered by MEGA Limited. However, it can still run into bugs and errors sometimes. Recently many users have been complaining that Mega in browser storage is full. Fortunately, you can follow these steps to fix this.
How to fix RAW partition in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, if you open the Disk Management tool and you see that a drive is listed as RAW partition, that is because the volume is damaged and has lost its file system type. This post offers suggestions that will help you resolve the issue on your PC.
WinClean lets you clean and optimize Windows 11/10
If you want to use various system utilities or remove different services or tweak some settings on Windows 11 or Windows 10, you can opt for WinClean. WinClean is a free and open-source application that allows users to clean and optimize Windows 11/10 PC within moments. WinClean features and options.
Fix No user logon error on Steam
In this article, we will see how to fix the No user logon error message on Steam. Most users receive this error message while playing the CS:GO game. However, it can occur on any Steam game. When this error occurs, users are automatically kicked out of the game. If this happens to you, you can use the fixes described in this article to resolve the issue.
HP’s Instant Ink service left me with invisible benefits
My subscription has ended and so the four printer cartridges I’ve been sent have stopped working
Can you use 2 Power Supplies in one computer?
In the past couple of years, it has become very evident that CPUs and GPUs have become increasingly power-hungry. We doubt this will change in the near future, so those who prefer super-powerful computers, be prepared to spend big on 1000W+ power supply units (PSU). Now, what if you have two power supply units sitting around in your home, is it possible to use both of them to power your hungry CPU GPU instead of having to go out and purchase a new one? That’s the question we want to answer.
🔥Top 10 Deals for Data Recovery: Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022🔥
Data can be lost accidentally due to various technical issues like system crashes. Sometimes, we might delete some files and folders accidentally. Or we might have deliberately and permanently deleted some data, but later change our minds and wish to recover it again. There is also data loss damage due to viruses, malware and ransomware. To recover such lost, locked or deleted data, ther are some excellent data recovery tools. They are available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. In this article, we bring to you the Top 10 valuable Data Recovery Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. These discount offers are available only for a limited time during the Thanksgiving Season. So make sure to grab them ASAP, and save both your money and data!
Opera GX vs Chrome: Which is the best?
A web browser is a software that is required to surf the internet. If we talk about the best web browsers, Edge, Chrome and Firefox are the top browsers. Apart from these popular browsers, there are plenty of browsers that are available for free. Opera is not as popular as these three browsers but most users use Opera to surf the internet. If you are an Opera user, you might have heard of Opera GX. Opera GX is a gaming browser that is specially designed for gamers. In this article, we will compare Opera GX and Chrome.
Fix Failed to connect to server error on OBS Studio
OBS Studio is a free and open-source video recording and live-streaming application for Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Mixer, SoundCloud, and many more services. A lot of OBS users have complained about getting the Failed to connect to server error when trying to use a streaming service. When triggered, you will get the following error message:
