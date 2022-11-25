ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff

Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court. They are asking the high court to issue an emergency stay of a lower court ruling that said Georgia law does allow voting this Saturday.The runoff Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6The time-sensitive legal battle began after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Seven House races still uncalled

A little more than a week after the polls closed, NBC News’ Decision Desk can now project that Republicans will take control of the House and its current House estimate is that the GOP will have a 221-214 majority, plus-or-minus two seats. It comes as there’s now just seven...
MAINE STATE
Axios Raleigh

The 2022 election outcomes that made NC stand out

The results of this year's midterm elections looked far different in North Carolina than they did nationally. Context: In a year that was predicted to be detrimental to Democrats nationally, the party performed far better than expected.North Carolina was a different story. Here, Republicans gained a majority on the state Supreme Court, a supermajority in the state Senate and what could effectively be a supermajority in the House, where some moderate Democrats may vote with Republicans. Why it matters: This year's election results are a reminder that this purple-ish swing state continues to be an anomaly. Republicans are...
ARIZONA STATE
KTBS

Georgia can start voting Saturday after Thanksgiving with state Supreme Court ruling in lawsuit

The Joan P. Garner Library in Atlanta will be one of the early voting sites open on Saturday, Nov. 26, ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the Republican Party attempts to block local election officials from conducting advanced voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. (John McCosh/Georgia Recorder)
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms

A growing chorus of Republicans are pleading with the GOP to rebuild its once-robust early and mail voting programs, blaming the party’s reluctance to embrace such efforts for a lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats drastically outpaced Republicans in pre-Election Day voting in key battleground states this...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats aim big before GOP takes over House

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Democrats who control both the House and Senate have ambitious to-do lists before Congress adjourns this year. What they lack are bipartisan agreements and commitments inside their party about…
The Hill

Most Native American voters supported Democrats in midterm elections: report

Most Native American voters supported Democratic candidates during this year’s midterm elections, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.  Brookings’ Midterm Voter Election Poll that Native Americans supported Democrats at slightly lower rates than they did in the 2020 presidential election but still preferred blue candidates over their GOP counterparts across House and…
WRAL News

WRAL News

