Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests
Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
Apple's Key Supplier Reportedly Loses Over 20,000 Workers At China iPhone Plant After Violent Protests
More than 20,000 employees, most of them new hires, have reportedly left a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier’s main iPhone-making plant in Zhengzhou, China after violent protests broke out at the facility earlier this week over unpaid dues. What Happened: The slew of departures from the Foxconn HNHPF factory...
CNBC
Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Videos Show Huge Protests in China as Xi Jinping Comes Under Pressure
The country was already experiencing unrest among Foxconn workers, with thousands of employees resigning over delayed bonuses and poor conditions.
France 24
China attempts to curb, censor rare nationwide protests over Covid lockdowns
China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to Covid lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university campuses across China...
Chinese police ‘force civilians to delete photos from phones’ amid anti-lockdown protests
Police in China have made people delete photos from their phones amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests, a BBC journalist has said.Ed Lawrence, who the broadcaster has said was arrested and “beaten” by police, captured officers asking for pictures to be deleted from devices as demonstrations against strict anti-Covid measures broke out across the country.Protesters are demanding that the zero-Covid policy, in which strict local lockdowns can be imposed if just a few cases are found, be relaxed.At least three people were arrested on 28 November amid clashes between residents and police in Shanghai.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
Protests against China's anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints the death toll in a fire in China's northwest might have been worsened by the restrictions
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
China factory protests could disrupt U.S. supply chain
Workers are protesting near the Foxconn factory campus, where most of the world’s iPhones are made, in defiance against grinding zero Covid rules in China. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has more details on the impact on global supply chains.Nov. 26, 2022.
First Thing: Shanghai protests over zero-Covid policy spark clashes
Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan are also rocked by demonstrations as anger over restrictions builds. Plus: could ‘cloud brightening’ slow Arctic thawing?
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro shortage could hit 6M units following unrest and resignations
The iPhone 14 Pro shortage could hit as many as 6 million units before production recovers, according to a new report. The shortfall has already made it too late to order either of the Pro models in time for Christmas in many countries. Additionally, large-scale lockdown protests in Shanghai could...
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
World shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slumped in Europe and Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China’s strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel. The unrest in China is...
Major city in near-lockdown after record Covid cases and iPhone worker protests
HONG KONG — The Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, largely went into lockdown on Thursday amid a growing Covid outbreak, as China reported more new cases nationwide than at any point in the pandemic. In the previous 24 hours, the number...
Videos Show CCP Forces Violently Crackdown on China Protests Against Xi
Chinese protesters are demanding Xi Jinping's resignation, a rare rebuke of Chinese leadership, despite escalating police violence.
Anti-government protests spread to Shanghai and Beijing as anger grows over China's strict zero-COVID policy
Protests are rare in China, but after the death of 10 people in a fire blamed on strict COVID-19 restrictions, people have taken to the streets.
Voices: Democracy is the vaccine that China needs most
Why China? Why the protests across the country? Why the calls for President Xi to stand down, or even for the Chinese Communist Party to end its rule? Why now?Ostensibly, it’s because of the zero-Covid policy, and the draconian measures taken by the authorities to achieve what is now an entirely unrealistic policy aim, whatever its theoretical attractions may once have been. It is an extremist policy, and should not be necessary to keep Covid cases suppressed at low, manageable levels – particularly at a phase in this post-pandemic environment when less lethal variants are circulating, and when the...
Violent protests take place near iPhone factory in China
HONG KONG — Violent protests broke out in Zhengzhou, China, this week following contract disputes at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, according to videos posted on social media and verified by NBC News. Large groups of people could be seen blocking roads in the footage taken near...
BBC journalist was 'beaten and kicked by police' in Shanghai while covering zero-COVID protests
Edward Lawrence was arrested and detained for several hours before being released, according to a statement from a BBC spokesperson.
Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit
A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job. This decision was made after a protest on Wednesday highlighted the lack...
Comments / 0