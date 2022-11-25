ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests

Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
CNBC

Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns

BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
France 24

China attempts to curb, censor rare nationwide protests over Covid lockdowns

China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to Covid lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university campuses across China...
The Independent

Chinese police ‘force civilians to delete photos from phones’ amid anti-lockdown protests

Police in China have made people delete photos from their phones amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests, a BBC journalist has said.Ed Lawrence, who the broadcaster has said was arrested and “beaten” by police, captured officers asking for pictures to be deleted from devices as demonstrations against strict anti-Covid measures broke out across the country.Protesters are demanding that the zero-Covid policy, in which strict local lockdowns can be imposed if just a few cases are found, be relaxed.At least three people were arrested on 28 November amid clashes between residents and police in Shanghai.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
NBC News

China factory protests could disrupt U.S. supply chain

Workers are protesting near the Foxconn factory campus, where most of the world’s iPhones are made, in defiance against grinding zero Covid rules in China. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer has more details on the impact on global supply chains.Nov. 26, 2022.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro shortage could hit 6M units following unrest and resignations

The iPhone 14 Pro shortage could hit as many as 6 million units before production recovers, according to a new report. The shortfall has already made it too late to order either of the Pro models in time for Christmas in many countries. Additionally, large-scale lockdown protests in Shanghai could...
The Independent

Voices: Democracy is the vaccine that China needs most

Why China? Why the protests across the country? Why the calls for President Xi to stand down, or even for the Chinese Communist Party to end its rule? Why now?Ostensibly, it’s because of the zero-Covid policy, and the draconian measures taken by the authorities to achieve what is now an entirely unrealistic policy aim, whatever its theoretical attractions may once have been. It is an extremist policy, and should not be necessary to keep Covid cases suppressed at low, manageable levels – particularly at a phase in this post-pandemic environment when less lethal variants are circulating, and when the...
NBC News

Violent protests take place near iPhone factory in China

HONG KONG — Violent protests broke out in Zhengzhou, China, this week following contract disputes at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, according to videos posted on social media and verified by NBC News. Large groups of people could be seen blocking roads in the footage taken near...

Comments / 0

Community Policy