Trevor Noah, comedian and host of the Daily Show, will be stopping at the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Nov. 1, 2023, as part of his 28-city North American stand-up tour. Live Nation Concerts announced Monday that Noah will come through both Madison and Milwaukee on his 2023 “Off The Record” tour that starts in January 2023 — just over a month after his final appearance as host on the Comedy Central show.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO