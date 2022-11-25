Julia Arata-Fratta, who’s served four terms as alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, announced in an email to supporters and media Wednesday that she will run for mayor. “Over my four terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I’ve worked hard to ensure that the community that welcomed me 18 years ago continues to be a place that provides strong neighborhoods and a sense of community where everyone can have their needs met,” Arata-Fratta wrote in the email announcement. “Through sound investments in diverse housing and sustainable economic growth, paired with programs like the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the HUB Park, and the Inclusive Playground at McKee Farms Park, my track record on the council supports the inclusive vision I have for our community.”

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO