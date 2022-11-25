Read full article on original website
Madison schools seek donations of hygiene items, winter gear for homeless students
Madison Metropolitan School District’s Transition Education Program (TEP) is seeking donations of hygiene products and winter gear for the district’s approximately 680 homeless students. “That number grows every week,” said TEP resource teacher Jani Koester. “Many of those students are not in shelters or in housing programs that...
Madison365 Week in Review for November 26
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Mentoring Positives is seeking community support to outfit its new commercial kitchen. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is accepting donations of gifts for children until December 2. Dane County food...
Deadline for 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards is this Friday
The deadline for nominations for the 2023 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards, is Friday, Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m., the City of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights has announced. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award is presented annually to the person or persons who...
Hmong New Year Celebration
Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus. There will be cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists along with Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods, a ball toss game and family activities for all ages.
Catholic Multicultural Center, La Movida Radio to host annual Radiothon fundraiser Dec. 9
After two years of primarily virtual festivities, La Movida 24/7 Spanish radio will be helping to raise money for the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) at its annual Radiothon fundraiser and community celebration on Friday, Dec. 9. The Radiothon raises funds for the non-profit on Madison’s south side that serves the...
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
Madison, Wis. — For the second time in less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett Middle School urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally left...
Black Oxygen: Growing into my voice with Bianca Martin
Bianca Martin returned to Wisconsin during the pandemic and is now embarking on a new adventure here in Madison. This month, tomorrow actually, Bianca will be the host of a new daily Madison based podcast called City Cast Madison. The goal of City Cast Madison is to help folks deepen their relationship to the city and to bring folks together. On this episode of Black Oxygen, Bianca shares her Wisconsin journey, speaks honestly and openly about the anxiety of starting and hosting a podcast, her vision for a juicy Madison and so much more. City Cast Madison starts this Tuesday, November 29 – be sure to check it out.
Boys and Girls Club seeks gift donations through December 2
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is seeking donations of board games, toys and books for children aged infnat through 18. The organization said they plan to provide holiday gifts for 450 families in need. Gifts can be dropped off at any Walgreens in Dane County or any...
UW Odyssey Project looking for community support to purchase books for Odyssey family home libraries
“I think one of the most profound impacts that Odyssey and Odyssey Jr. can have is to transform a family’s view of books and give them the power of literacy,” says Emily Auerbach, co-director/founder of the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. “I have a lot of Odyssey students who stopped reading for fun or who associate reading with sort of difficult school days, but when they find the joy of reading again, as well as their own writing, it opens up a brand new world.”
Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10-Year Anniversary Gala
Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for its 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive. The group is celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development. The event will include a cocktail hour, a short program, dinner, and entertainment.
Melly Mel’s Soul Food partners with NewBridge Madison & Door Creek Church to bring Thanksgiving meals to isolated older adults
Carmell Jackson, owner of Melly Mel’s Soul Food, has been pretty busy this week preparing 350 Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered today to isolated older adults in the Madison area. “It really makes me happy to do this. I love doing it. It makes me feel good when...
Madison365
Madison Public Market project still alive after council approves TIF district funding as part of budget
MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s Common Council passed the latest city budget after two days of lengthy meetings and debate, including an amendment that provides a lifeline to the long-planned Madison Public Market project. The amendment opens the door to more funding for the Public Market proposal...
Goodman Community Center looking for community help in meeting unprecedented Thanksgiving need
The Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket program will begin distributing holiday groceries to more than 4,000 Dane County families this weekend, and they still need help collecting food, according to a press release from the east side non-profit organization. With less than a week to go and more families registered than ever before, GCC is calling on the community to help push them over the finish line.
Fitchburg alder Julia Arata-Fratta announces run for mayor
Julia Arata-Fratta, who’s served four terms as alder on the Fitchburg Common Council, announced in an email to supporters and media Wednesday that she will run for mayor. “Over my four terms on the Fitchburg City Council, I’ve worked hard to ensure that the community that welcomed me 18 years ago continues to be a place that provides strong neighborhoods and a sense of community where everyone can have their needs met,” Arata-Fratta wrote in the email announcement. “Through sound investments in diverse housing and sustainable economic growth, paired with programs like the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, the HUB Park, and the Inclusive Playground at McKee Farms Park, my track record on the council supports the inclusive vision I have for our community.”
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 21
Fitchburg Alder Julia Arata-Fratta joins the show today to discuss her bid for mayor, her priorities for the city and her leadership style. Plus, it’s World Cup time!
“Fight fire with fire.” Indigenous activist Lyla June talks poetry, land management, and fire in UW lecture
Lyla June gives the saying “from the ground up” a poetic – and almost literal – meaning. The Indigenous public speaker, human ecologist, and artist visited UW-Madison as a part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series. The free event series is designed...
Finding a Path to Cancer Support
Gilda’s Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults facing any kind of cancer at any stage. Programs are offered both in-person and virtually, allowing Gilda’s to provide support across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, many people still think they have to manage their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship on their own.
End Time Ministries looks to give away 500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need on Saturday
End Time Ministries International and community partners have hosted Thanksgiving events over the past three years where they have handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets with all the fixings to Madison-area families in need. It’s traditionally been a big and inspirational day, but never as big as the one they are planning for this Saturday.
Richard Jones, Jr. named new executive director of Vera Court Neighborhood Center
Vera Court Neighborhood Center, Inc., has announced that Richard Jones, Jr. will be its new executive director. Made up of Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the North Side and Bridge, Lake Point, Waunona (BLW) Neighborhood Center on the South Side, both centers serve thousands of Madison youth, adults, and families each year.
Eighth graders at Whitehorse Middle School honor civil rights icon with Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Six-year-old Ruby Bridges stepped into the United States history books on Nov. 14, 1960, as she endeared taunts and racism from a crowd while four federal marshals escorted her to her first day of first grade as the first Black student to attend previously all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.
