Clayton News Daily

FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained

View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
World-Track and Field (blog)

How to watch the 2022 NXR Northeast Regional?

NEW YORK (November 26) —— The 2022 Nike Cross Regionals will continue on Saturday when the 2022 NXR Northeast Regional gets underway as some of the best distance runners and teams from eight different states go head-to-head in New York. You can watch all the live streaming broadcast...
NBC Sports

Asafa Powell, 100m world record holder before Usain Bolt, retires

Jamaican Asafa Powell, who held the men’s 100m world record before Usain Bolt, has retired from track and field. Powell held a 40th birthday and retirement party on Wednesday. Bolt filmed a video to wish his countryman well upon retirement. Powell last raced in May 2021, according to World...
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...

