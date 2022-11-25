Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Triathlon Championship Series: Alex Yee miss out as Leo Bergere wins world title
Britain's Olympic relay champion Alex Yee narrowly missed out on the world triathlon title by finishing fourth in the series finale in Abu Dhabi. The 24-year-old was second in the standings behind New Zealand's Hayden Wilde going into the race. But although he finished two places ahead of Wilde, it...
Clayton News Daily
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
World-Track and Field (blog)
How to watch the 2022 NXR Northeast Regional?
NEW YORK (November 26) —— The 2022 Nike Cross Regionals will continue on Saturday when the 2022 NXR Northeast Regional gets underway as some of the best distance runners and teams from eight different states go head-to-head in New York. You can watch all the live streaming broadcast...
World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament, earliest exit by a host nation
World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
NBC Sports
Asafa Powell, 100m world record holder before Usain Bolt, retires
Jamaican Asafa Powell, who held the men’s 100m world record before Usain Bolt, has retired from track and field. Powell held a 40th birthday and retirement party on Wednesday. Bolt filmed a video to wish his countryman well upon retirement. Powell last raced in May 2021, according to World...
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the last 16?
Lost track of who's qualified for the knockout stages at Qatar 2022? FFT has got you covered
FOX Sports
Explore the adrenaline rush of 'Camel Racing' in Qatar | 2022 FIFA World Cup
The "FIFA Live Now" crew gets an exclusive look into the action camel riding in Qatar. Camel riding is a huge tradition and multi-million dollar industry that continues to thrive.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Switzerland will become the latest side to test any fallibilities in 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil when they lock horns with the early Group G leaders on Monday. Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game as Switzerland began with victory over Cameroon, extending their winning run in competitive fixtures to four matches.
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Brazil vs Switzerland
All the information you need ahead of tomorrow's clash between Brazil and Switzerland.
Comments / 0