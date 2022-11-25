ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Reportedly Uses This Beauty Technique to Cleanse Her Skin

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Royal treatment! We’ve always dreamed of being pampered like a princess. Ever since we watched The Princess Diaries , we’ve been convinced that all it would take was a royal makeover to go from Mia Thermopolis to the Prin cess of Genovia. Even though we’re mere commoners, we can still achieve an elevated beauty regimen by taking a page out of a real princess’s book.

Hello Magazine reports that Princess Kate uses gentle muslin face cloths as part of her skincare routine. And according to the Princess of Wales’ makeup artist Arabella Preston, this strategy is a great way to cleanse your skin. It appears that the actual product in question may be the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm , a moringa seed oil facial cleanser that comes with a makeup remover cloth. To find out more about this top-rated product, keep reading!

$55.00 See It!

Get the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm is a purifying botanical balm that cleanses your skin while minimizing your pores. Formulated with natural oils and Vitamin E, this cleanser gives your complexion a burst of hydration. The grape seed and sweet almond oils also help plump and soften your skin.

At the end of a long day, moisturize your skin by applying this luxurious cleansing cream. The handy Dual-Action Cleansing Cloth gently removes your makeup. Emma Hardie is one of the most renowned facialists in the U.K., so she’s an expert in skincare that makes you look lit from within. This balm works on all skin types, from sensitive to mature!

$55.00 See It!

Get the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

One shopper gushed, “Oh how I love it. It cleanses my skin and leaves it soft and smooth, doesn't strip it, and feels so luxurious. The smell is so delicious. I have nothing bad to say about this balm and I am PICKY with my skincare.” And another reviewer raved, “Incredible product. Best cleansing cream I have used. Wonderful scent but most importantly, it does a fantastic job. Non-irritating and calming to your skin. Love it!” One customer even called it "heaven in a jar."

Feel like a princess across the pond by trying this Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm today!

See It! Get the Emma Hardie Cleansing Balm for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Emma Hardie here and explore more skincare here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Brooke Shields’ Less-Is-More Skincare Routine Starts With This Anti-Aging Serum

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

24 of the Best Beauty and Fashion Gifts for the Holidays (and Beyond)

Shopping for a beauty lover this holiday season? Or perhaps someone who's always impeccably dressed? Maybe they're just starting to get into skincare and makeup or are beginning to discover their personal style. So, what do you buy them? Whether you have no idea what brands to look for or want to find something totally […]
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

Where Cats Sleep Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship With Their Humans

We all love funny cat videos with cats just being their adorable, derpy selves but sometimes we come across a video that not only features cute cats, but also teaches us something too. That's why we love the video TikTok user @Gatofather posted because it's just so interesting!. Does your...
shefinds

2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles

While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline

Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
People

Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Spends Thanksgiving Volunteering With Her Kids As Friendship With Jennifer Lopez Grows

Jennifer Garner and her kids lent their helping hands to a great cause this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, November 24, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared a video to her Instagram Story to show how she and her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — spent the holiday volunteering. JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!"Happy Thanksgiving from Yakima Valley, WA," Garner wrote beside a video of herself looking quite excited to be helping out. "Thank you @savethechildren for including my...
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

252K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy