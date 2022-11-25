Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Places In Boulder For Brunch And Breakfast, According To A Local
For more than two decades, I have enjoyed Boulder, Colorado’s evolving food scene. Most of Boulder’s popular restaurants were able to withstand the ill effects of the pandemic. While a few local favorites shuttered their doors, all the places where I eat breakfast and brunch in Boulder are still open for business.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards
The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year
The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street
Five Longmont options for holiday season imbibing
The official start of the holiday season is here. As shoppers enjoy the lights, the holiday parades, seasonal music and small business Saturday and they might find themselves in need of a drink. To help, we’ve rounded up some of Longmont’s top festive beverages that are being poured between now and the new year.
5280.com
The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners
If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
KDVR.com
Preparing ahead of the snowstorm
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
cpr.org
Inflation and younger crafters are sparking a renewed interest in homemade and crafty gifts
With the holidays upon us, Colorado shoppers are turning to local crafting and knitting stores for gifts, and for some, homemade presents are more than just a means to save money as historic inflation impacts this holiday season. “We have had an increase in people who are looking for more...
KDVR.com
Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected
Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week
Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Check out Amazing Intricate Detail at this Colorado Hidden Gem
Miniatures are definitely not just for children. Sure, some of the kids' favorite toys include things like G.I Joes, action figures, Barbie Dolls, etc., but miniatures remain part of many of our lives far beyond our youth. For example, many adults collect things like Star Wars action figures, old Barbie...
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week
An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal accumulation is expected along the Front Range with more sunshine on Sunday. Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week. An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
