Nike Vaporfly 2 running shoes are less than half-price on Black Friday!

Runners, don't miss out on this deal! One of the best running shoes on the planet, the Nike Vaporlfy NEXT% 2, is on offer at Nike for Black Friday. Currently, it's 40% off, which in itself would be a good enough deal to buy the shoes immediately. HOWEVER! For Black Friday, you can get an extra 25% off the already discounted price by signing up for a Nike membership, which is entirely free, bringing the price down to an all-time low of £101.23. That's crazy. Go and buy it now.

This is a running shoe deal you simply can't miss, even if you aren't 100% sure you need the Vaporfly 2. It's one of the best Nike running shoes ; you must have it in your rotation. It's blisteringly fast and extremely lightweight, and despite being a racing shoe, it's super comfortable to wear, too. Seriously, go and buy it – you won't regret it. It's cheaper than the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% .

The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 are running shoes that unlock your full potential. The ZoomX foam feels soft underfoot, and the full-length carbon plate provides plenty of propulsion at the toe-off point. These shoes will make you go faster because they don't hold you back; you won't lose as much energy on landing, and toe-off will require less effort, too. Running in the Vaporfly NEXT% 2 can make your energy management more efficient; this can give users of the shoes a competitive edge.

