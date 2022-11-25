Read full article on original website
‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations
A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
Mississippi man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Walmart died in federal custody after being 'found unresponsive' in his cell, officials say
Mississippi police arrested Cory Patterson in September for stealing a plane, saying he threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart before crash landing.
Five found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide
A Maryland homeowner was left with a terrible surprise after returning from work to find five people dead inside his house. The police are calling the scene a quadruple murder-suicide.
Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case
Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Man who hijacked plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart dies in custody
A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody.
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene
MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
Oregon man who killed Army sergeant in 1976 accused of 2 cold case murders with same gun
Steven Criss, a convicted murderer who has been free since 1988, has been charged in the cold case slayings of two teenage rivals with the same gun in 1974.
A 12-year-old Mississippi boy died while playing a game of Russian Roulette, police say
Markelle Noah, 12, was found in an abandoned house in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday, the city's deputy police chief Deric Hearn said.
Pickup truck driver chased 3 while firing shotgun and spewing slurs, Florida cops say
The driver then tried to flee from police, according to a sheriff’s office.
Suspected driver involved in horror crash that injured 25 police recruits arrested
The suspected driver of the car that crashed into 25 police recruits has been arrested, police stated Thursday.
Family Searching for Missing Pennsylvania Woman. Police Believe Ex-Boyfriend Caused Her Disappearance Before Killing Himself.
A man allegedly caused his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance before killing himself. Her family members, however, hold out hope that they can and will find missing woman Darlene Harbison, 59. They believe, however, that she is dead. “This is hard on the family and it takes a toll on you mentally...
Suspect Nabbed After 4 Chinese Nationals Killed in Weed Farm Hostage Situation
A 45-year-old man whom police believe killed four people in a “violent, execution-style manner” over the weekend in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Florida, authorities said. The suspect, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by the Miami Beach Police Department after a car-tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” according to a police statement. He faces charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, and will be extradited to Oklahoma. The suspect and the victims “all know each other,” an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said on Monday. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if...
Members Of A Canadian Family Were Being Killed Off One By One — Who Was Behind The Attacks?
When Bill Harrison was found dead in his bathroom, authorities believed he died of natural causes. But just over a year later, his wife, Bridget Harrison, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs. Investigators believed once again that it was nothing more than a tragic coincidence — but...
Suspect sought in killing of 4 at Oklahoma marijuana farm after reported hostage situation: "There's a lot to unravel with this case"
Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm. Capt. Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State...
