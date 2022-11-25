ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations

A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Complex

Fourth Suspect Arrested in Young Dolph Murder Case

Tennessee police have made another arrest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder. According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon, just hours after he was publicly identified as a suspect. Police said Johnson was wanted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and called on the public to help locate the 25-year-old man.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire

An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
TULSA, OK
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say

A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After 4 Chinese Nationals Killed in Weed Farm Hostage Situation

A 45-year-old man whom police believe killed four people in a “violent, execution-style manner” over the weekend in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Florida, authorities said. The suspect, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by the Miami Beach Police Department after a car-tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” according to a police statement. He faces charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, and will be extradited to Oklahoma. The suspect and the victims “all know each other,” an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said on Monday. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

