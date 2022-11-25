A 45-year-old man whom police believe killed four people in a “violent, execution-style manner” over the weekend in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Florida, authorities said. The suspect, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by the Miami Beach Police Department after a car-tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” according to a police statement. He faces charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, and will be extradited to Oklahoma. The suspect and the victims “all know each other,” an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said on Monday. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO