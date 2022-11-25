Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Vogue
Watching Kate Moss Engage Goddess Mode Is Something Else
Kate Moss might be best known for her eternally chic take on bohemian style, but when she engages Hollywood glamour mode, nothing compares. Cast your mind back to the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 show when a siren-red lipped Moss stalked onto the scene dragging her furry coat behind her and you’ll see what we mean. Her commitment to the “rich bitch” character was nothing short of major.
Keira Knightley Looks Like the Definition of Ethereal in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion. Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below: In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik
Despite happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is still watching out for ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. According to an insider, as her romance with the Titanic hunk get's more serious, Hadid has been cautious to not make her love life the center of attention out of respect for the father of her daughter.
Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress
Sabrina Elba was spotted on Instagram strutting her stuff in a white Miu Miu look that we love.
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
brytfmonline.com
Ana Mora was criticized for the look she wore at the last party: “I thought it was in poor taste.”
Georgina Rodriguez She wasn’t the only celebrity to be devastated on social media End of this week , I’m Maura He was also the target of harsh criticism for the same reason: a look Selection. The Fado singer shared several photos from her last concert: “The doors opened...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign
The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022
The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Irina Shayk Captivates In A White Slip Dress
Irina Shayk is stunning as she goes for an angel-in-white look while modeling a sexy little slip dress. The 36-year-old supermodel shouted out 2016 in a recent Instagram share as she recalled fronting iconic French designer Givenchy that year. Irina updated her account while also name-dropping famed photographer Steven Meisel. The ex to Bradley Cooper made sure to flaunt her catwalk queen body as she continues to make headlines for wrapping an arm around A Star is Born actor ex, Bradley.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Paul McCartney Had to Pay to Visit His Childhood Home: ‘I Said No, This Is My House!’
Paul McCartney had not visited his childhood home since he moved out, but he had to pay to visit years later
In Style
Zendaya Matched Her Cropped Cardigan to the Desert Landscape
Even when she's not stunning on the red carpet or catching the light in a magazine spread, Zendaya knows exactly how to pose for a photo. While mere mortals merely attempt to post flattering photos on Instagram, Zendaya proved that even the simplest post can be a full-on photo shoot. Her latest showcases that posing prowess and a simple cardigan that was unbuttoned to show a swathe of skin. While not everyone has the opportunity to match their clothes to a postcard-ready desert backdrop, the fact that Zendaya does is just one more indication that she's a pro (and has a little more access to things like picturesque getaways than the rest of us).
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Katie Grand to Pick Up Isabella Blow Honor at Fashion Awards in London
LONDON – Katie Grand will take home the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards in London, which take place Dec. 5 at Royal Albert Hall. The British Fashion Council, which hands out the awards, said Grand is being honored “for her incredible contribution to culture, art, and fashion, which has made her one of the most exciting creative visionaries of our time.” More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards2019 British Fashion Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos A stylist and creative consultant, Grand has worked on shows and campaigns for...
