‘The Callisto Protocol’ director explains how SpongeBob SquarePants inspired game
The character director of The Callisto Protocol has explained how SpongeBob SquarePants provided inspiration for the new game. Glauco Longhi – who has worked on games including Uncharted 4 and God of War Ragnarök – explained how the new horror survival game, out this Friday (December 2), took unlikely inspiration from the beloved children’s animated TV character.
The Callisto Protocol DLC comes with new disgusting ways to die
Striking Distance Studios has announced that The Callisto Protocol will receive a season pass that will add a bevy of content to the game, including very, very sticky ends for the hero. I'm a fan of horror, and especially horror games, yet there's some trepidation that I have over The...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Harrison Ford Reveals Shocking Indiana Jones News Ahead of ‘1923’ Debut
Harrison Ford just dropped some bombshell news on the entertainment world. Indiana Jones is about to be done chasing fortune and glory, kid. The 80-year-old actor spoke out in a recent interview with Empire. He says that his time playing the iconic architect is coming to an end. The franchise is gearing up for the release of its fifth film, and this will reportedly be the last time Ford reprises his famous role.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
Here's How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home
"Top Gun: Maverick" easily broke Mach 10 in cinemas worldwide, and the long-awaited sequel to Pete Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) 1986 adventure soared right to the top. Director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun" is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and only one of two movies to exceed the billion-dollar mark worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other is "Jurassic World Dominion," and the President of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, spoke about the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" around the world despite the pandemic.
Black Panther and Namor team up versus the Avengers ... no, really
The usual bitter rivals put aside their differences in January's Black Panther #13
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
SAS Rogue Heroes: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
SAS: Rogue Heroes tells the incredible story of how the SAS was founded.
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
Marvel cancels upcoming Spider-Man project, says insider
A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, might be in trouble following reports of layoffs inside one of its studios. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is theorised to be set in a different reality where the hero isn't yet an Avenger and is grappling with his powers as well as all of the stress of being a high-schooler. Its animated style aims to "celebrate the character's early comic book roots" and while the castings for Peter Parker, May Parker, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange haven't been announced, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil.
