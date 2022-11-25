ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us Which Popular 2022 Song Is So Suuuuuuper Overplayed, You Simply Cannot Stand To Listen To It

By Lauren Garafano
 4 days ago

If you're anything like me, then you probably love finding new music to vibe to, especially after hearing your friends rave about it.

But...was there a song from this year that you felt was so hyped up and then just wasn't your fave?

Maybe you L-O-V-E-D Kim Petras and Sam Smith's "Unholy" when it came out, but after hearing it on the radio 400 times a day, you began to loathe it.

Or maybe a clip of Gayle's "ABCDEFU" is constantly stuck in your head, and you had to take a break from TikTok because it was featured in almost every single video.

Or heck, maybe you just adore Harry Styles but simply need to leave the room whenever "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" plays because that music video haunts you.

Whatever it was, we really wanna know! Tell us which overhyped song from 2022 was actually...not that good, and why. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post!

