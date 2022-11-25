Tell Us Which Popular 2022 Song Is So Suuuuuuper Overplayed, You Simply Cannot Stand To Listen To It

Related
Tell Us What TV Show Plot Twist From 2022 Left You Absolutely Speechless
It's been a wild year for TV.
Disturbed Bring Back Iconic ‘Ooh-Wah-Ah-Ah-Ah’ in New Song ‘Part of Me’
Disturbed's brand new studio record Divisive is out today (Nov. 18), and David Draiman was right when he described the sound of it as "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist brought back the iconic "Ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" in one of the new songs, which is titled, "Part of Me," though it sounds ever-so-slightly different.
NME
Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single ‘Long Live The Strange’
Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live The Strange’ – listen below. The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
'The Voice' coach Camila Cabello on why new artists must 'stay true to themselves'
For Latin Grammy-winning singer Camila Cabello, tapping into "the most authentic version of yourself" is crucial for breaking into the music scene as a new artist. That's part of the insight the first-time coach and judge on the 22nd season of NBC's “The Voice” has shared with aspiring artists participating in the singing competition, particularly to those on Team Camila. (NBC and NBC News share a parent company, NBCUniversal.)
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Jennifer Lopez Unveils New Music Project ‘This Is Me…Now’ On 20th Anniversary Of Her ‘This Is Me…Then’ Album
Jennifer Lopez’s social media blackout has been lifted with the performer-actress-producer announcing a new music project called This Is Me…Now. The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced. Heralding a new era of music for Lopez, This Is Me…Now will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences. In addition, the autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal...
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
25 Actors Who Played A Bad Guy So Well, People Still Can't See Them As Anything Else
"I can’t watch her in Pride & Prejudice anymore without being mildly terrified of Jane Bennett."
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
16 Crappy People Who Will Make You Scream, "HAVE THEE NO SHAME?!"
Keep these people far away from me, please. I do not have the emotional bandwidth to deal with them.
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand
Different strokes for different folks.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
Nakhane Announces EP, Shares New Song “My Ma Was Good”: Listen
Nakhane has announced a new EP: Leading Lines is due out December 16 via BMG. The four-song release is set to include “My Ma Was Good,” a new single from the South African artist that arrives alongside the announcement. Check it out below. The new single, according to...
I'm Rounding Up Every Song I Hope We Get During Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour — What Are Your Thoughts?
We have a question for the mastermind. What's on that setlist?
