A Man From Illinois Robbed Two Banks While On Court-supervised Release For Two Previous Bank Robberies

Read full article on original website
MostSecurElectionEva
2d ago
The SafeT Act will stop this, right. lol, We can only hope those that voted these blue idiots into office are on receiving end of the pain train that's coming!!
Reply(1)
21
robin
2d ago
Exactly WHY courts need to keep them locked up. They are obviously career criminals so what do you think they’re guna turn around and do again and again.
Reply
15
Joel Clover
2d ago
sounds like a lot of the democratic politicians, steel and keep stealing why ain't they locked up
Reply
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Related
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Man shot on Rockford’s Kent Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the 300 block of Kent Street early Sunday morning. Police said that it happened just before 2 a.m. The victim was said to be in critical condition. Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate. THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…
Traveler cited for urinating in public
Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
Bank of America robbed by 2 armed men in Skokie; security guard held at gunpoint, police say
Two armed men robbed a bank in Skokie Saturday after holding a security guard at gunpoint, police said.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
advantagenews.com
Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: High Speed Police Chase, One Arrested
Sources are reporting a police chase in Loves Park. It happened around 12:40 am. The suspect lead police on a high speed chase, near the Perryville area. Sources told us that the police were able to catch the suspect(s) in Rock Cut State Park. Note:. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
Man killed in Waukegan crash in north suburbs, police say
Police said the speed at which the car was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Police Crack Down on Disabled Parking Placard Violations During Holiday Shopping
As shoppers pack parking lots for holiday shopping, authorities are on the lookout for people illegally using disabled placards and parking spots. On Black Friday, officers with the Illinois Secretary of State Police were in an area mall parking lot, enforcing the disability placard program. "We're actually just checking the...
walls102.com
Illinois State Police update Clear and Present Danger Rules for Firearms Restraining Order
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is increasing public safety by providing updates to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The updated rule, which allows for broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports, was proposed in the wake of the July 4, 2022 shooting in Highland Park. Clear and Present Danger reporting is a mechanism upon which authorities may revoke or deny a FOID for an individual who poses a serious threat. Prior to July, rules required a subject’s clear and present danger had to be “impending,” or “imminent.” The new rule defines Clear and Present Danger as simply requiring “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.” Another tool is the Firearms Restraining Order, which allows law enforcement officers and family members to obtain a court order restricting an individual who is at risk of harming themselves or others from access to firearms, while respecting the individual’s constitutional rights and providing a procedure for challenging the Order.
Comments / 40