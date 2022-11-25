Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Cleveland soccer fans gather to watch Team USA in World Cup against England
Team USA played England to a scoreless draw. Neil Fischer was on hand at a local restaurant to watch the match with fans.
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match against host nation Qatar
China eases COVID rules after protests
Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
China Claims BBC’s Account of Reporter Being Beaten During Arrest Is ‘Not True’
The BBC slammed Chinese authorities after one of its journalists was “beaten and kicked by the police” while being arrested during his coverage of anti-government lockdown protests in Shanghai. But Beijing responded to the British media organization Monday by saying their story is baloney.In its statement late Sunday, the BBC had said it was “extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” where China’s biggest demonstration against President Xi Jinping’s stringent COVID control measures was taking place. The BBC added that it was “very worrying that one...
‘Fauda’ Creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff On Upcoming Netflix, Showtime Projects; Developing International Content & Working With India – IFFI Goa
Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff are attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the world premiere of the fourth season of the show. Since the first season started streaming on Netflix, the Israeli political thriller has built up a huge following in India, and also has a Hindi-language remake, produced by Applause Entertainment for local streamer SonyLiv. “When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India,” says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. “We didn’t know what was...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine says 329 children are missing since start of invasion while 12,034 have been deported to Russia
Unverified figures from Ukraine prosecutor general also says 440 children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion
Comments / 0