golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson joins Tiger Woods in auctioning some handmade memorabilia
Tiger Woods is not the only person auctioning some memorabilia, as Phil Mickelson has confirmed he is putting the Scotty Cameron he used to claim his 21st PGA Tour victory up for sale. Last week GolfMagic reported that Woods' famous Sunday red Nike shirt from the 2010 Masters was being...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person
Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Cameron Smith's OWGR position
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has blasted the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) for still failing to hand LIV Golf tournaments any points following his latest tweet about Cameron Smith. Haney, 67, believes the world rankings are going to quickly get out of hand when LIV Golf star...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson NO LONGER involved in The Match
Much like LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was one of the masterminds of The Match, but lefty is no longer affiliated with the franchise. This is according a report by Sports Illustrated, who have spoken to the creator and producer Bryan Zuriff. In a statement to the publication, he said:. "Phil...
What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59?
Has Tiger Woods ever shot a 59 on the PGA Tour? The post What Is Tiger Woods’ Lowest Round Ever on the PGA Tour, and Has He Ever Shot 59? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Jordan Spieth's cliff adventure at Pebble Beach among craziest shots from 2022
It happened in February, so it’s easy to forget what Jordan Spieth did at Pebble Beach. On one of the most iconic holes in golf, the Texan hit a shot with his front foot on the edge of a cliff. And he made par — it would have been...
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end
On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Injury Announcement
Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The legendary golfer wrote in a Twitter statement that he's experienced difficulty walking, so the 46-year-old will bow out of his foundation's tournament. He'll "focus on my hosting duties" while aiming to return for The Match and PNC Championship next month.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player Kevin Na sees plan to cement Masters spot backfire in Brisbane
LIV Golf player Kevin Na made a rare trip to down under this week for the Australian PGA Championship in a bid to backdoor his way into the 2023 Masters. But the American was forced to withdraw before pegging it up in the first round due to injury, according to WA Today.
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm Join Tiger Woods' Monday Night Golf League
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are joining TGL, the Monday night golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Golf.com
Looking for a new golf ball? Give one of these 8 a try
There are plenty of great golf balls out there to choose from, but it’s imperative you find the right one for your game. Here’s a look at some of our favorites that we think you should tee up right away. Bridgestone Tour B XS. $50 per dozen. The...
Report: PGA Tour Loses Mexico Venue To LIV Golf For 2023 Season Opener
El Camaleon Golf Club appears to have hosted the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship for the final time
Tiger Woods Withdraws From Hero World Challenge With Foot Injury
Woods said that he has plantar fasciitis in his right foot and is having trouble walking, though he plans to compete in other events in December.
Tiger Woods Returns In December And His Golf Ball Is On Sale This Cyber Monday
Tiger makes a welcome return next month and, currently, you can secure a tasty discount on the golf ball he uses
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia's 23-year stay inside world's top 100 set to end
Sergio Garcia is set to slide out of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 23 years. Earlier in the week golf stat account @VC606 confirmed Tiger Woods could leap back into the top 250 in the world with a victory at the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in Albany.
Golf Digest
Hero World Challenge odds 2022: Tiger. Is. Back. (UPDATE: He's not back)
Call it an exhibition, call it a hit-and-giggle, call it whatever you want. As long as Tiger Woods is in the field, it's must-see television no matter the level of competition, the strength of field, or when and where the tournament is being played. Woods returns for the first time...
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Hero World Challenge purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Hero World Challenge purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and...
Report: Golf leaders to meet, talk about LIV
The heads of the PGA Tour and DP World Tours are scheduled to confer with leaders of at least three
