Louisiana State

On The Holiday Weekend, The Southern U.S. Will Have Heavy Rain, New Mexico Gets Massive Snowfall

By Sebastian Martin
californiaexaminer.net
 3 days ago
Outsider.com

Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town. A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
KANSAS STATE
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE

