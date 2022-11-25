Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Thought Machine’s core banking system to “reinvent” Payset
UK-based paytech Payset is implementing a new core banking system, Vault Core, provided by fellow UK tech company Thought Machine, to underpin its international payments platform. According to Payset, it will “be reinvented” with this new cloud-based technology. The go-live is expected in April 2023. Payset “is preparing...
TechCrunch
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
fullycrypto.com
ApeCoin Community Launches Yuga Labs Marketplace
The ApeCoin community has launched an NFT marketplace dedicated to Bored Ape and other Yuga Labs-owned collections. Magic Eden had also expressed interest in building the marketplace. The ApeCoin community has launched an NFT marketplace dedicated to Bored Ape and other digital collectibles tied to Yuga Labs. Although MagicEden had...
techaiapp.com
Juro’s $23M deck • TechCrunch
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. The company used a 15-slide deck, which it shared with TechCrunch, making only some light redactions; all the slides are there, but the company blurred out part of its future road map and the actual numbers for the financials.
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask will start collecting user IP addresses
According to a revised privacy policy agreement published by ConsenSys on Nov. 23, MetaMask will begin collecting users’ IP addresses and Ethereum wallet addresses during on-chain transactions. However, ConsenSys, the wallet’s creator, explains that the collection of users’ data will only apply if they use MetaMask’s default Remote Procedure...
binbits.com
Hooked protocol launches $HOOK airdrop for holders
Popular on-ramp layer protocol, Hooked has initiated its $HOOK airdrop for all its early Hooked party pass NFT and community members. The protocol announced the update in a series of Twitter posts on Friday. According to Hooked, it initiated the reward to appreciate and show gratitude to all its early holders.
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
marktechpost.com
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
Gmail's new update means your search results will be more relevant
Google announced a bunch of updates that should yield contextual search results in Gmail and make it easier to share files in a Meet call.
Australian LNG exporter ships a rare cargo to Europe as buyers rush to secure alternatives to Russian supplies
Australian energy company Woodside delivered an LNG cargo to Europe amid an energy crisis. A cargo of 75,000 tonnes of natural gas arrived for German utility Uniper on Sunday. European buyers are rushing to secure natural gas from alternative sellers as Russia cuts off flows. Europe just received a shipment...
binbits.com
Binance reveals how users can access it’s PoR
In a bid to retain users trust in it’s services, Binance has released its proof-of-reserve system. The development emanated two weeks after the World largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume pledged to publish its PoR. Currently, in the cryptocurrency sphere, centralized exchanges are releasing their PoR due to the...
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
binbits.com
ERC-20 and how to protect wallets from its allowance risks
As virtual asset holders continue to engage in their routine crypto trading, it has become imperative for them all to become abreast of the prevalent measures necessary to guarantee the safety of their wallets, particularly from ERC-20 allowance risks. As designed, the ERC-20 allowance feature materialized on DeFi to offer permissions to certain transactions to relay tokens from the user’s wallet. This process, however, poses huge risks if not appropriately managed. With this article, wallet holders and other crypto enthusiasts will be orientated as regards the risks incurred and the possible ways to avert them.
Why this should be business leaders’ ‘finest hour’
Most people have more trust in their employers than in the government. That makes 'saving the world' part of a CEO's mandate, writes Hubert Joly.
fintechfutures.com
From eID wallets to soulbound tokens: future-proofing digital identity
The virtues of digitisation can be felt across industries – from financial services to retail, education, entertainment, health and everything around us. This global transformation has also necessitated consumer identities to move from physical to digital – unique identifiers represented electronically during online interactions that can prove your real identity.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cyber Attack news headlines trending on Google
Harry Rosen, the Men’s wear chain of Canada, has recently announced that its servers were hit by a cyber attack on October 9th of this year and information related to certain sensitive projects, marketing, HR, Public Relations and Staff were stolen by hackers. A formal probe launched later revealed...
crowdfundinsider.com
New Credit Score Hub Aims to Provide Greater Transparency to Consumers in Australia
CBA has launched a new credit score hub “to help customers improve their financial wellbeing, as new research reveals only 1 in 5 Aussies have checked their personal credit score in the past 6 months, with around a third unsure what a credit score is.”. Commonwealth Bank confirmed the...
astaga.com
MetaMask Privacy Is Worse Than It Looks
The most recent replace for ConsenSys’ Infura API instrument has triggered a giant outcry within the Ethereum group. As was introduced yesterday, Infura will begin gathering and assigning IP and Ethereum addresses of MetaMask users with fast impact. ConsenSys had knowledgeable about this on November 23. Nevertheless, in a...
Read the pitch decks that helped 9 sports and gaming startups raise millions of dollars
See the pitch decks that sports startups have used to raise millions — from betting to gaming to video creation to consumer products companies.
salestechstar.com
Intelligent Virtual Agents
IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Assistants) are AI-powered tools that can engage with a consumer and resolve his or her query like a human. Honestly, IVAs are ultra-sophisticated versions of a chatbot. They can understand the concern and respond using NLP without any need for extra programming. In a nutshell, IVAs are...
