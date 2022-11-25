ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Panic-buying in Beijing as city adds new quarantine centers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MuVg_0jNGdXIZ00

BEIJING — (AP) — Residents of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered accelerated construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of a lockdown on at least some Beijing districts have fueled the demand for food and other supplies, something not seen in the city for months.

Daily cases of COVID-19 across the country are hitting records, with 32,695 reported Friday. Of those, 1,860 were in Beijing, the majority of them asymptomatic.

Improvised quarantine centers and field hospitals hastily thrown up in gymnasiums, exhibition centers and other large, open indoor spaces have become notorious for overcrowding, poor sanitation, scarce food supplies and lights that stay on 24 hours.

Most residents of the city have already been advised not to leave their compounds, some of which are being fenced in. At entrances, workers clad head to toe in white hazmat suits stop unauthorized people and make sure residents scan their cellphone health apps to gain entry.

Some of Beijing’s grocery delivery services have reached capacity.

An increase in demand combined with a worker shortage left some customers unable to book same-day slots Friday for food and supplies from popular online grocery services such as Alibaba’s Freshippo and Meituan Maicai.

Online, some Chinese users said there were delivery workers whose compounds were locked down, contributing to the worker shortage. The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm those reports.

Alibaba did not immediately comment.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said it was necessary “to strengthen the management and service guarantee" of quarantine centers and field hospitals where those who test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person are transported to by police.

Authorities must “further accelerate" their construction and “coordinate the allocation of space, facilities, materials, personnel and other resources," Xu said.

Officials have in recent days repeatedly insisted that China must stick with its hard-line "zero-COVID" policy that mandates lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The policy is seen as taking a harsh toll on the economy and upending lives in many Chinese cities, leading the World Health Organization and others to call for a change in tack — calls the ruling Communist Party has angrily rejected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea, officials said Thursday. Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu...
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
NBC News

At least 38 killed in fire at industrial wholesaler in central China

BEIJING — A blazing fire has killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday. The fire was reported late afternoon...
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
MedicalXpress

Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals

China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. More than 28,000 new infections were reported nationwide—nearing the record high...
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

BEIJING — (AP) — A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China’s space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday,. The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive on Monday amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials said. It is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China prepares to send new 3-person crew to space station

BEIJING — (AP) — Final preparations were being made Monday to send a new three-person crew to China's space station as it nears completion amid intensifying competition with the United States. The China Manned Space Agency said the Shenzhou-15 mission will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch...
Reuters

China's Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy