Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Where you'll find best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
Missouri man’s daughter asks court to let her watch father’s execution
A 19-year-old is asking a court to let her to watch her father's death, despite a law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I sourced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman
(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
Famous actors from Missouri
Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in Missouri and Illinois?
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider
Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.
5-year-old calls 911 when Missouri mom suddenly goes into labor
Five-year-old King called 911 and helped save the day when his mom went into labor and quickly gave birth at their house.
Missouri judge denies request from 19-year-old to witness her father's execution
A man is set to be executed for killing a police officer 18 years ago. He was sentenced to death in 2005.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Dried-up river exposes a rare fossil of the largest big cat on the continent, the American lion
This fossil is so rare, that any information learned from it will help us understand so much more about this animal.
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
Amber Waterman: hearing postponed until 2023 for allegedly murdering pregnant woman to steal baby
A difference in state lines and federal vs state charges has led to a hearing for Amber Waterman to be postponed until next year, KNWA reports. Waterman, a 42-year-old woman, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush in order to steal her unborn baby to pass off as her own, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement. Amber and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, the DOJ statement adds.
