kwhi.com
BURTON SETS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH GRANGER
The Burton Panther Football Team has set their Regional Championship Game against Granger. They will face off Friday night at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. The Panthers are 12-0 on the season, and coming off of a 7-0...
Bowl Game May Salvage Baylor Bears Season
Baylor's postseason game may not have the stakes of a playoff or New Years Six bowl, but it could well define their season.
WacoTrib.com
Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
WacoTrib.com
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
KWTX
COVID-19, online shopping, recent crime make for a different Black Friday shopping experience this year, Central Texans say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The years of hundreds waiting in line early Friday morning after Thanksgiving, eager to rush into a retail store for highly discounted products, may not be completely over. But what was once considered the Superbowl of shopping certainly isn’t what it used to be. According...
2 Boys Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened between Troy and Temple near Love’s Travel Stop and involved multiple vehicles.
fox44news.com
The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
KWTX
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas teenagers have been arrested by the Robinson Police Department following the report of a burglary in a neighborhood from a resident who saw them on their security camera. Officers were called at around 11:56 p.m. Nov. 26 in response to a burglary of...
Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour
WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
fox44news.com
Lights of West now open for 2022 season
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
KWTX
Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured eight people. The crash happened at Highway 77 and Levi Parkway intersection around 6:26 p.m. on Thursday night in McLennan County.
