ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO