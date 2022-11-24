ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riesel, TX

kwhi.com

BURTON SETS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH GRANGER

The Burton Panther Football Team has set their Regional Championship Game against Granger. They will face off Friday night at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. The Panthers are 12-0 on the season, and coming off of a 7-0...
BURTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation

The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lights of West now open for 2022 season

WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 25, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove fire leaves two homeless

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Fire Department reported a fire on the 1100 Block of S. 27th Street. Fire crews arrived at 5:43 p.m. to the fire, according to Interim Fire Chief for Copperas Cove, Gary Young. The home was a total loss, as stated by Young....
COPPERAS COVE, TX

