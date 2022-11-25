For playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, theater doesn't just reflect reality – it creates it

Read full article on original website
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara dies at 63
NEW YORK — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie Fame and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63. Her publicist, Judith...
The personal apocalypse of Weyes Blood's 'And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow'
We use the word "apocalypse" to mean catastrophe, though the Greek word it's derived from signifies a revelation. Natalie Mering opens her fifth album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, with a small one of her own. She's at a party, surrounded by people, and yet she feels unseen — no, it's more complicated than that. Maybe these partygoers see her as Weyes Blood, the noise experimentalist turned folk-pop auteur whose records are smart, ambitious and acclaimed, whose voice was described in a recent New Yorker profile as sounding like "a cool hand on a fevered brow." Maybe they follow her wry, reserved online persona. But do any of them know her, really? One could argue it's unhealthy to dwell on such things, but surely we've all been there anyway. Then comes that revelation, over woodwinds and strings: beautifully, her case isn't special. "We've all become strangers, even to ourselves," Mering sings, her tone as bracing as spring water, and continues: "Mercy is the only cure for being so lonely."
'Peanuts' still brings comfort and joy, 100 years after Charles Schulz's birth
The man who brought us Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang would be turning 100 today. Cartoonist Charles Schulz died in February 2000, the night before his final comic strip ran in the Sunday paper. But the characters he created and developed over the course of five decades...
Bluegrass icon Billy Strings brings it back home on new album with his dad
Even as a toddler, Billy Strings seemed to understand bluegrass. "When he was in his highchair, and I had a friend over and we were playing one day, I looked over and he's right in rhythm with his little wrists," says Terry Barber, Strings' stepdad. "And I said, 'Wow.' It just projected from there."
Gingerbread! Santa! Moppets! Here's your 2022 holiday movie guide
It's hot cocoa time again, it's snowman time, it's gift-giving time, and of course, it's time for "we gotta save the local gingerbread factory with the help of a hot and newly reformed corporate raider who was permanently changed when he got a dab of whipped cream on his nose."
A visual feast: 6 favorite coffee table and gift books of 2022
This year's selection of visual delights highlights the work of artists and designers who have made an enduring impact. Painter Lucian Freud's centenary is commemorated with a sumptuous retrospective, plus a complementary volume that features his often playfully illustrated personal correspondence. A book about fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli explores how her avant-garde designs, often in collaboration with Surrealist artists, continue to wield influence and make waves, while a huge compendium of design classics showcases beautiful and innovative tools for living, from hairpins and wooden spoons to Eames chairs and Porsches. On a smaller scale, a yearbook of 366 snapshots by Patti Smith focuses on what has mattered most in her life.
