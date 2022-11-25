For playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, theater doesn't just reflect reality – it creates it

We use the word "apocalypse" to mean catastrophe, though the Greek word it's derived from signifies a revelation. Natalie Mering opens her fifth album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, with a small one of her own. She's at a party, surrounded by people, and yet she feels unseen — no, it's more complicated than that. Maybe these partygoers see her as Weyes Blood, the noise experimentalist turned folk-pop auteur whose records are smart, ambitious and acclaimed, whose voice was described in a recent New Yorker profile as sounding like "a cool hand on a fevered brow." Maybe they follow her wry, reserved online persona. But do any of them know her, really? One could argue it's unhealthy to dwell on such things, but surely we've all been there anyway. Then comes that revelation, over woodwinds and strings: beautifully, her case isn't special. "We've all become strangers, even to ourselves," Mering sings, her tone as bracing as spring water, and continues: "Mercy is the only cure for being so lonely."

