This course takes a broad look at failure – and what we can all learn when it occurs
Unusual Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Title of course: “Failure, and How We Can Learn from It” What prompted the idea for the course? When I was a high school teacher, I found plenty of joy and fulfillment in my work. But I also felt the sting of failure: from a student who remained disengaged throughout the semester, or even just from a lesson that went off the rails. Now I prepare aspiring K-12 teachers to navigate that messy reality themselves, and I’m struck by how tough it can be for them to develop...
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
When Dylan Brandt looks back on the time before he started receiving gender-affirming care, he remembers feeling trapped "in a pretty bad place." He wasn't comfortable leaving the house, and he struggled with anxiety and depression. It was right around his 15th birthday that Brandt began hormone therapy. He says...
He woke up from eye surgery with a gash on his forehead. What happened?
When Jerry Bilinski, a 67-year-old retired social worker, scheduled cataract surgery with Carolina Eye Associates near his home in Fayetteville, N.C., he expected no drama, just a future with better vision. Cataract procedures are among the most common surgeries in the U.S. — nearly 4 million take place annually —...
Voices: Democracy is the vaccine that China needs most
Why China? Why the protests across the country? Why the calls for President Xi to stand down, or even for the Chinese Communist Party to end its rule? Why now?Ostensibly, it’s because of the zero-Covid policy, and the draconian measures taken by the authorities to achieve what is now an entirely unrealistic policy aim, whatever its theoretical attractions may once have been. It is an extremist policy, and should not be necessary to keep Covid cases suppressed at low, manageable levels – particularly at a phase in this post-pandemic environment when less lethal variants are circulating, and when the...
Pablo Eisenberg, a fierce critic of nonprofits and philanthropy, died at age 90
In the rarefied world of private philanthropy, where nonprofits are loath to criticize the moneyed donors whose largesse they depend on, Pablo Eisenberg was an anomaly. A nonprofit leader, professor and social justice advocate, he was a loud and influential watchdog of the philanthropic sector, which he routinely castigated for promoting inequality and neglecting the most pressing concerns of society.
For Afghans who fought against the Taliban, life is fraught under their rule
MAIDAN SHAHR, Afghanistan — When Mohammad Hashim enlisted in the Afghan National Army, he never imagined his career would land him in an apple orchard. Just a couple of years ago, the former army officer was in charge of setting up military checkpoints in Helmand Province, where some of the fiercest fighting between Taliban insurgents and Afghan forces took place. Now, he picks apples for a living.
An art exhibit on the National Mall honors health care workers who died of COVID
Susannah Perlman remembers her mother Marla's smile, a big, beaming smile that covered "a couple of ZIP codes." Marla died from COVID-19 last year. She was retired and had served as director of volunteers at a hospital in Pennsylvania. As part of the Hero Art Project, emerging and established artists...
More anti-lockdown protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper...
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
Opinion: Our tragic new normal
There is a question that hangs over this holiday weekend of thanks. Have mass shootings become the American way of life?. There is a mass shooting every few days. Not seems: is. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr, and D'Sean Perry, University of Virginia college football players, were shot to death...
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.
