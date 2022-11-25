ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
WESTLAND, MI
carrollnews.org

AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America

In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit

It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Birmingham adopting new teaching curriculum

For today’s students coming up with the right answer includes showing your work to get that answer. That is the focus of modern math classes. Birmingham schools have started two pilot programs to make the modern math standard the new normal. A curriculum design team of more than 40...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

FDA reviews work of Ann Arbor doctor, who found false oxygen readings with Black patients

An Ann Arbor doctor is being credited with research that could change the way oxygen levels are registered for people of color. It was during the height of COVID, when patients from the Detroit area were being transferred to the University of Michigan medical facility that pulmonologist and internal medicine professor Michael Sjoding started noticing some serious discrepancies between the severity of patient’s breathing and how they registered their oxygen levels on the pulse oximeter. That’s the little clip put on a finger to measure oxygen levels.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI

