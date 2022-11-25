Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Sheetz, a regional 24/7 convenience store, announces plans to come to Michigan
Sheetz, the regional family-run convenience store and gas station chain with a loyal customer base and a name that makes teenage boys giggle, announced that it aims to open stores in Michigan, an expansion of its geographical footprint from neighboring Ohio. The round-the-clock retailer said it plans to open a Detroit store...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
carrollnews.org
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America
In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
HometownLife.com
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
michiganchronicle.com
Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit
It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
The Oakland Press
Birmingham adopting new teaching curriculum
For today’s students coming up with the right answer includes showing your work to get that answer. That is the focus of modern math classes. Birmingham schools have started two pilot programs to make the modern math standard the new normal. A curriculum design team of more than 40...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Wanted: snowplow drivers. Washtenaw County lacking workers as winter approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For at least the second year running, Washtenaw County roads officials are looking to bolster the ranks of the fleet of drivers who clear thousands of miles of state highways and county roads when winter snow storms hit. At the Washtenaw County Road Commission, which handles...
wemu.org
FDA reviews work of Ann Arbor doctor, who found false oxygen readings with Black patients
An Ann Arbor doctor is being credited with research that could change the way oxygen levels are registered for people of color. It was during the height of COVID, when patients from the Detroit area were being transferred to the University of Michigan medical facility that pulmonologist and internal medicine professor Michael Sjoding started noticing some serious discrepancies between the severity of patient’s breathing and how they registered their oxygen levels on the pulse oximeter. That’s the little clip put on a finger to measure oxygen levels.
Detroit News
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction
Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother.
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
Nearly 50 bottles of wine, champagne seized from Canadian traveler at Ambassador Bridge
A Canadian resident traveling back to Canada from the U.S. is in some serious trouble after they failed to declare dozens of bottles of champagne and wine at the Ambassador Bridge last week.
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
Comments / 0