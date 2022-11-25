Read full article on original website
Related
For Afghans who fought against the Taliban, life is fraught under their rule
MAIDAN SHAHR, Afghanistan — When Mohammad Hashim enlisted in the Afghan National Army, he never imagined his career would land him in an apple orchard. Just a couple of years ago, the former army officer was in charge of setting up military checkpoints in Helmand Province, where some of the fiercest fighting between Taliban insurgents and Afghan forces took place. Now, he picks apples for a living.
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
First Thing: Shanghai protests over zero-Covid policy spark clashes
Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan are also rocked by demonstrations as anger over restrictions builds. Plus: could ‘cloud brightening’ slow Arctic thawing?
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Pakistan names a new military chief amid bitter political feuding
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment. The army has historically wielded huge political influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year...
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro's government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume "limited" energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have...
Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing dissent
BAGHDAD — Iran's supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer...
Russia sends a barrage of missiles into the recaptured Ukrainian city of Kherson
Natalia Kristenko's dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine's southern city of Kherson. The 62-year-old had walked outside...
Ukrainian women have started learning a crucial war skill: how to fly a drone
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian women have played a crucial part in their country's resistance to Russia's full-scale invasion. Now, a new school is training women to play a vital new role. The Female Pilots of Ukraine is the country's first school dedicated to solely teaching women — both civilians...
Here's how some therapists are tackling structural racism in their practice
Cambodian American Eden Teng was was born in a refugee camp on the border of Thailand and Cambodia just a few years after the Cambodian genocide. She moved to the U.S. with her mom and aunt when she was 6. Teng attributes much of her own resilience in transitioning to...
U.S. soccer federation briefly alters Iran's flag to show solidarity with protesters
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match on Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
Eurovision will now let fans in non-participating countries (like the U.S.) vote
Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest who live outside of participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite acts next year, for the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, announced the set of major changes on Wednesday....
The al-Shabab extremist group attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali security forces were attempting to flush out armed assailants from a hotel in the Somali capital, a police spokesman said Sunday, after the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. There has been no immediate word of any casualties. Al-Shabab said in a broadcast...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
