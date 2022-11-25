Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how inflation is changing holiday deals and shopping
Near-record inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season, which officially kicked off on Black Friday. Higher prices are a top reason why retailers are predicting another record spending year. Still, there are some relatively big discounts, if you know where to look. Here are a few...
Inflation looms large as Black Friday shoppers head to the stores
Black Friday, the unofficial shopping holiday that's either a boon or a burden, depending whom you ask, is again facing another test on its winding path to securing Americans' affection. Two years ago, fears of catching coronavirus kept many shoppers out of stores. Last year, consumers bought early for fear...
FOX4 News Kansas City
The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
Black Friday sales rake in a record $9.12 billion from online shoppers
Black Friday sales raked in a record $9.12 billion from online shoppers this year despite concerns of inflation and higher prices, according to estimates. The $9.12 billion figure is up from $8.92 billion in 2021 and $9.03 billion the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics. Inflation accounts for some of the increase this year, with people paying more to buy less.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0