‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Dominic Raab: inquiry into conduct expanded to include third complaint
Downing Street has expanded the inquiry into alleged bullying by Dominic Raab to include a third formal complaint, relating to claims about his behaviour in a third ministerial role. The investigation, by the senior employment barrister Adam Tolley KC, who was appointed by Rishi Sunak on Wednesday to look into...
Lady Mone is accused and still the Tories won’t come clean about PPE. What are they hiding?
The new Guardian revelations about Michelle Mone – claims that she and her children secretly received £29m originating from the profits of a PPE business that was awarded large government contracts after she recommended it to ministers – go way beyond startling headlines. They also clearly highlight the conflicts of interest and failures of due diligence that lay behind the waste of billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money, and a Tory “VIP lane” that was declared illegal by the high court earlier this year.
Priti Patel threatens action over ‘unfounded’ asylum seeker hotel claims
Exclusive: Ex-home secretary rejects claim she oversaw two-month ‘pause’ in finding rooms for asylum seekers
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows
Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case
A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender | Golriz Ghahraman
Casting so many Iranians into exile is one of the worst acts of these terrorists masquerading as leaders. But it could also be their downfall
Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban
Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.Mr Sunak is also facing a split in opinion from within his own Cabinet, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove understood to be backing an end to the moratorium.Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the situation is “not easy” but insisted the stream of Tory...
Cabinet minister hints at onshore wind ban climbdown as Tory revolt grows
A cabinet minister has suggested Rishi Sunak will back down and lift his onshore wind farm ban to avoid a damaging defeat by Conservative rebels.Grant Shapps, the business secretary, claimed the clash – at least 30 Tory MPs are demanding projects go ahead – is “not really a row” because both sides have the same aim.“We’re all basically saying the same thing – you need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshore,” Mr Shapps argued, playing down the significant of the revolt.In fact, during the Tory leadership race, Mr Sunak vowed never to “relax the ban...
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
