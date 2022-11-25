ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
Daily Mail

Socceroos hero Mitchell Duke lifts the lid on what happened when Manchester United and Tunisia star slammed the ball into his face - and the bizarre order he was given by the referee

Socceroos match-winner Mitchell Duke has opened up on the moment he was left seething after Manchester United start Hannibal Mejbri threw the ball into his face during Australia's World Cup win over Tunisia. Duke went from ecstasy to agony following his stunning header, when Mejbri appeared to throw the ball...
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives

Bracing against the vibrations of the jackhammer, illicit diamond miner Jefferson Ncube bores steadily into the rock face before him, sending chunks of dry stone clattering to the ground and filling the air with a cloud of pale gray dust. He's 30 feet below the surface of the desert in the Namaqualand region of South Africa in a tunnel barely tall enough to crawl through.
overtimeheroics.net

Lionel Messi Joins Cristiano Ronaldo by Breaking World Cup Records

It’s been up and running at Qatar 2022. There’s been some outstanding records. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot in a 3-2 win against Ghana to break a fantastic record of being the first male player to score at five World cup finals(2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). Meanwhile, two of the world’s best, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have led the way with setting World Cup records.
