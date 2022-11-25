Read full article on original website
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup
A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter
The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
Can the USMNT Tie Iran And Still Get Out Of The Group Stage?
The United States will compete in its final group stage match on Tuesday.
Virgil van Dijk blasts stinging criticism from Holland legend Marco van Basten after World Cup draw with Ecuador
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
Lionel Messi's goal revives Argentina's World Cup hopes
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.
The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
Klinsmann to call Queiroz and ‘calm things down’ after Iran dispute
Carlos Queiroz demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments on the Iran team ‘a disgrace to football’
Socceroos hero Mitchell Duke lifts the lid on what happened when Manchester United and Tunisia star slammed the ball into his face - and the bizarre order he was given by the referee
Socceroos match-winner Mitchell Duke has opened up on the moment he was left seething after Manchester United start Hannibal Mejbri threw the ball into his face during Australia's World Cup win over Tunisia. Duke went from ecstasy to agony following his stunning header, when Mejbri appeared to throw the ball...
U.S. soccer federation briefly alters Iran's flag to show solidarity with protesters
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match on Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
I still remember a headline in one of Kenya's daily newspapers from 2002: "Climate Change Threatens the Snow and Ice Caps of Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya." Mount Kilimanjaro, next door in Tanzania, is Africa's tallest mountain, followed in height by Mount Kenya, my country's pride and glory. Even the...
Eurovision will now let fans in non-participating countries (like the U.S.) vote
Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest who live outside of participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite acts next year, for the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, announced the set of major changes on Wednesday....
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
PLAYER RATINGS: Mitch Duke and Harry Souttar star as Australia beat Tunisia to keep their World Cup campaign alive... as Graham Arnold silences the doubters by getting all the big calls right
Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the game as Australia beat Tunisia to seal a first World Cup win in 12 years. The result temporarily vaults the Socceroos up to second in Group D and keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2006 alive.
Pop sensation Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president granted citizenship to pop star Dua Lipa on Sunday for promoting the country through her international fame. President Bajram Begaj said he was happy to recognize Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania. "Happy to give the...
World Cup: Goalless Mexico on brink of missing knockout stage for first time since 1978
Mexico's inability to score has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Gone in 9 minutes: How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international...
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Bracing against the vibrations of the jackhammer, illicit diamond miner Jefferson Ncube bores steadily into the rock face before him, sending chunks of dry stone clattering to the ground and filling the air with a cloud of pale gray dust. He's 30 feet below the surface of the desert in the Namaqualand region of South Africa in a tunnel barely tall enough to crawl through.
Lionel Messi Joins Cristiano Ronaldo by Breaking World Cup Records
It’s been up and running at Qatar 2022. There’s been some outstanding records. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot in a 3-2 win against Ghana to break a fantastic record of being the first male player to score at five World cup finals(2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). Meanwhile, two of the world’s best, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have led the way with setting World Cup records.
