Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Case Numbers Down for Short Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With one less day in the reporting week and cognizant that not all COVID cases are being reported to the state health department, Ohio’s new case numbers were down in last week’s report. 9400 of them; with 253 new cases...
whbc.com
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
whbc.com
Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Auditor to Resign Amid Frustrations
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville Auditor Becky Carpenter is stepping away from her job at the end of the year due to frustrations and what she called unfair statements from a city councilman. Carpenter, who was hired in early January to take over as auditor, says that she has...
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
WHIZ
Update: Licking County Shooting
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Youngstown man arrested by Austintown police indicted in federal court
A grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio indicted Malcolm Dyer, 23, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
whbc.com
Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Ohio man, 75, sentenced to life for fatally shooting relative at Super Bowl party
A 75-year-old man who shot and killed a relative after he reportedly "said the wrong things" at a Super Bowl party in February could spend the rest of his natural life in prison.
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
Comments / 0