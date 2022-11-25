ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 47-year-old Canton man’s behavior after he was arrested for shooting three people earlier this month means he’s facing additional charges. Jermain Thompson is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting incident in the street on 7th...
CANTON, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Auditor to Resign Amid Frustrations

Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville Auditor Becky Carpenter is stepping away from her job at the end of the year due to frustrations and what she called unfair statements from a city councilman. Carpenter, who was hired in early January to take over as auditor, says that she has...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH

