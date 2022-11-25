If you're looking to save big on appliances, tools, and home decor, we know where you can find them this Cyber Monday—at Home Depot! This year, Home Depot has already started slashing prices as of October 31 and will continue to do so into December! Home Depot Cyber Monday sales 2022 is no regular Cyber Monday event—it's a month-long deal extravaganza! Right now, you can find deals on tools up to 45 percent off, appliances up to 37 percent off, plus deals on coffee makers, artificial trees and more.

12 HOURS AGO