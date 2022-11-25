ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

BYU 100, WESTMINSTER (UT) 70

Percentages: FG .500, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kurtz 1-1, Spurgin 1-1, Miller 1-4, Alagic 0-1, Avila 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Sterling 0-1, L.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Avila). Turnovers: 21 (Farrer 6, Avila 4, Kadoguchi 2, Miller 2, Sterling 2, Heath,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
SFGate

No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

SE LOUISIANA (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Bell 1-2, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Brown 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Horne 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1) Turnovers: 15 (Horne 5, Brown 3, Giaratano 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

IDAHO STATE 75, KANSAS CITY 65

Percentages: FG .434, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Mackenzie 7-7, Tomley 4-8, Nagle 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nagle). Turnovers: 6 (Lee, Mackenzie, Parker, Rodriguez, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 2 (Arington, Tomley). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 5 (Morrissey, Dubois), 9:18 (pp). Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Morrissey 5 (Perfetti, DeMelo), 3:46. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 6 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 13:07. Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 12 (Connor, Wheeler), 1:22. 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 7 (Scheifele, Perfetti), 16:09. Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-16-15_40. Winnipeg 4-10-10_24. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3;...
BOULDER, CO
SFGate

SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
MISSOULA, MT
SFGate

San Diego 71, Longwood 68

SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67

Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
HAMMOND, IN
SFGate

WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
SFGate

NICHOLLS STATE 115, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 50

Percentages: FG .328, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Hall 3-10, Hopkins 1-2, Laurent 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Kincannon 0-2, Corder 0-3, Blakely 0-4, Hawkins 0-4, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawkins). Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Blakely 3, Corder 3, Hawkins 3, Walpole 2, Glover,...
SFGate

Calgary 6, Florida 2

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 4 (Mangiapane), 3:05 (sh). 2, Calgary, Huberdeau 4 (Andersson, Toffoli), 9:21 (pp). 3, Calgary, Andersson 3 (Dube, Hanifin), 12:03. Second Period_4, Florida, Cousins 3 (Ekblad, Forsling), 9:54. 5, Calgary, Ritchie 5 (Lewis, Weegar), 15:29. 6, Florida, Reinhart 7 (M.Staal, Lundell), 16:55. Third Period_7, Calgary, Toffoli 8...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Bills defense looks to adjust in Miller's absence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller has led the way for the injury-filled Buffalo Bills defense this season. With Miller out indefinitely with a knee injury, his teammates are looking to repay the favor. “We’ve got to hold together,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “Von did the same...
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

NORTHERN ARIZONA 82, OTTAWA 51

Percentages: FG .298, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Catchings 2-3, Villi 1-6, De'laCerda 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Bundy 0-2, Bruner 0-3, Collins 0-3, Hitt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bundy). Turnovers: 14 (De'laCerda 5, Bruner 2, Catchings 2, Collins 2, Aird, Rivers, Simmons). Steals: 5...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SFGate

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

American 88, Albany (NY) 62

AMERICAN (5-2) Rogers 8-8 3-3 20, Ball 2-4 2-2 6, Knotek 3-7 0-0 6, Sprouse 10-11 0-0 25, Stephens 3-4 0-0 7, Donadio 1-2 2-2 5, Ballisager Webb 6-8 0-1 12, Gleaton 1-2 3-4 5, Delaney 1-3 0-0 2, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-49 10-12 88. Halftime_American 43-31. 3-Point...
ALBANY, CA
SFGate

MOREHEAD STATE 109, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 62

Percentages: FG .387, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Woodard 5-8, Langston 1-1, Ware 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Dumay 0-1, Francis 0-1, Ross 0-2, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ross, Shipp). Turnovers: 19 (Langston 4, Ross 4, Francis 3, McCallum 3, Woodard 3,...
MOREHEAD, KY
SFGate

ST. THOMAS 111, NORTH CENTRAL (MN) 63

Percentages: FG .453, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Filer 5-7, Preble 2-3, Kjeseth 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Sund 1-3, Carrizales 0-1, Orsello 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Freetly 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 18 (Kjeseth 4, Wedgeworth-Brown 4, Filer 2, Preble 2, Carrizales, Freetly, Simpson,...
SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

No. 8 Iowa St. 93, SIU-Edwardsville 43

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.154, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Lowis 2-5, Blank 2-3, Sheehan 1-3, Thatha 1-2, Silvey 0-2, Hampton 0-2, Goss 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Webb 1, Moore 1) Turnovers: 18 (Webb 4, Lowis 4, Sheehan 4, Clayton 3, Moore...
IOWA CITY, IA
SFGate

GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy