World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
Phys.org
A light-powered catalyst could be key for hydrogen economy
Rice University researchers have engineered a key light-activated nanomaterial for the hydrogen economy. Using only inexpensive raw materials, a team from Rice's Laboratory for Nanophotonics, Syzygy Plasmonics Inc. and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment created a scalable catalyst that needs only the power of light to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen fuel.
solarindustrymag.com
300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations
Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Australian LNG exporter ships a rare cargo to Europe as buyers rush to secure alternatives to Russian supplies
Australian energy company Woodside delivered an LNG cargo to Europe amid an energy crisis. A cargo of 75,000 tonnes of natural gas arrived for German utility Uniper on Sunday. European buyers are rushing to secure natural gas from alternative sellers as Russia cuts off flows. Europe just received a shipment...
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
The Next Web
Europe wants to harness the power of the sun… from space
Transitioning to clean energy is imperative — and Europe is committed to achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050. But relying on existing renewable energy sources alone won’t do the trick. Intermittency of supply, pressures on land use, scalability, and toxic waste limit how quickly and effectively those solutions can be rolled out.
CNET
Solar Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Getting Solar Panels at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're thinking of going solar, you're likely encountering equipment and policies you haven't had to think about before. It's pretty easy to take your electricity for granted, except for the few times it goes out. Luckily, with a trustworthy solar installer, going solar is pretty easy even for a nonexpert.
Micro Mobility Systems Introduces the Microlino
The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!. MicrolinosPhoto bymedia by Micro Mobility Systems AG. The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.
earth.com
Unlocking hydrogen's potential as a green fuel
A team of researchers led by Princeton University and Rice University has recently combined iron, copper, and a simple LED light to develop a low-cost technique which could be key to distributing hydrogen, a fuel packing massive amounts of energy with no carbon pollution. By using nanotechnology and advanced computation methods, the experts managed to split hydrogen from liquid ammonia, a process that until now has been very expensive and energy intensive. This technique could be employed to realize hydrogen’s potential as a clean, low emission fuel which could help meet energy demands without intensifying the climate crisis.
Dreaming of Mars, this scientist is creating fuel from captured carbon
Tokyo-based scientist Kazumi Muraki created a small carbon capture device in 2015. Now he's onto the next stage of his research: creating fuel from captured carbon.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
constructiondive.com
Do people not want to work (in construction) anymore?
Whether it’s a cry of frustration or an angry complaint, the phrase “people don’t want to work anymore” seems to have permeated social media as businesses of all types and sizes lament the great resignation. Construction is no stranger to labor shortages. Over several decades, funding...
ZDNet
Off-grid power: Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on EcoFlow power stations and solar panels
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? Then you need a power station. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
