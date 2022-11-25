The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!. MicrolinosPhoto bymedia by Micro Mobility Systems AG. The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.

