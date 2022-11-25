A mother has revealed her smart laundry hack to avoid ironing any clothes.Liffie Fowler, 26, is a keen organiser and cleaner, and explains that putting wet washing on hangers before placing them on the clothes horse can save time and space.“We’re a family of five so I’m constantly washing. I can fit more clothes on this way and they dry just as well,” she explained.“I haven’t taken my iron out since using the hangers.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Katie Kenyon's murderer leads police to forest where mother-of-two’s body was buriedExpert shares best tips to dry clothes inside without using a tumble dryerWoman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris

6 DAYS AGO