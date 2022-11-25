Read full article on original website
Related
Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…
Trust us, it's a game changer
How To Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Are you ignoring your dirty, greasy kitchen cabinets? Cleaning them doesn't have to be a chore. Get your kitchen sparkling again in five simple steps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
Mother reveals laundry hack she uses to avoid ironing any clothes
A mother has revealed her smart laundry hack to avoid ironing any clothes.Liffie Fowler, 26, is a keen organiser and cleaner, and explains that putting wet washing on hangers before placing them on the clothes horse can save time and space.“We’re a family of five so I’m constantly washing. I can fit more clothes on this way and they dry just as well,” she explained.“I haven’t taken my iron out since using the hangers.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Katie Kenyon's murderer leads police to forest where mother-of-two’s body was buriedExpert shares best tips to dry clothes inside without using a tumble dryerWoman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
A former hoarding technician shares 6 of her favorite cleaning hacks for a spotless home
Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician with Spaulding Decon, shared her go-to tips for cleaning the largest — and grossest — messes.
livingetc.com
This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend
Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
outsidetheboxmom.com
What To Do if Your Refrigerator Stops Working
We often take our appliances for granted. Appliances like a refrigerator serve an important function in our daily lives, and when it stops functioning as it should, it creates a major inconvenience. Therefore, it’s beneficial to know how to handle a broken refrigerator. Here’s what to do if your refrigerator...
Mini Crockpot Electric Lunch Boxes Are Trending—And Now You Can Score One on Sale on Amazon for $29.95
Packing your lunch for work or school just got a whole lot easier. Forget the ice packs and insulated lunch bags. The Crockpot Electric Lunch Box and Portable Food Warmer is where it's at for delicious hot meals, no matter whether you're sitting down at your desk to crunch some numbers or getting some studying done. Whether you want to chow down on chili, soup, dip, or stew, you name it—lunch will be steaming and ready when you want to dig in. No microwave required!
rsvplive.ie
Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes
There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
Is It Bad To Run Your Dishwasher Every Day?
Dishwashers are one of the most convenient and life-changing inventions of the 20th century. Not only do they make the task of washing your dishes drastically easier, but they're also much more energy and water efficient, with Style Vanity stating dishwashers use 70% less water than hand washing. Moreover, an average dishwasher is expected to work for at least 10 years, if not longer, making it a worthwhile investment.
denver7.com
New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
Christmas tree paper cup craft for preschoolers
Inside: Christmas Tree Paper Cup Craft for Preschoolers Learn how to make a perfect for the season adorable little Christmas Tree craft out of things you have around the house right now.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless
Cleaning your car’s interior might seem like a task that is daunting. There are so many nooks and crannies that seem to attract dirt and dust. In this blog post, we will provide you with a thorough guide on how to clean every part of your car’s interior. We will discuss the best methods for cleaning fabric, vinyl, and leather seats, as well as carpets, floor mats, and headliners. We will also provide tips on how to remove odors from your car’s interior. Let’s get started!
8 best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays that will save you from putting the washing machine on
The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos. But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find...
7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Free of Pet Hair
Free yourself from fur-covered floors, furniture, and clothing.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Remove Sticker Residue And Other Adhesive Substances
Have you ever taken your hand away from a coffee mug or set down a new vase only to find you’re met with resistance due to some sticky gunk left over from a price tag? Or maybe your children thoughtfully decorated your floor and walls with unicorn stickers. (Thanks, kids!) Then it sounds like you’ve got a sticky situation on your hands…literally.
denver7.com
Dyson cordless vacuum is $200 off today
Black Friday is always a great time to find a deal on a vacuum and this year, Walmart is offering big savings on a Dyson cordless vacuum. This Dyson cordless vacuum is regularly priced at $400, but is currently on sale for $300, a savings of $200. The Dyson cordless...
Comments / 0