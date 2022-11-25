ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?

The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
COLORADO STATE
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]

As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
FLORIDA STATE
Healthcare Cost Drivers To Be Unveiled December 1

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID), the Office of The Healthcare Advocate. (OHS) will jointly hold an informational session with a collection of stakeholders to discuss the various cost drivers contributing to the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums. Representatives from hospitals, non-hospital healthcare providers, pharmacies,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect

Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why

Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
OHIO STATE
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian

The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
FLORIDA STATE
