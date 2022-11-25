Read full article on original website
HMSA not paying fair share, California hospital says [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Nov. 26—Stanford Health Care, which has a main campus in Palo Alto , says it provided. in care to patients covered by HMSA health plans, but the insurer reimbursed it only. $335. , 674, or 14 % of the costs. A. California. hospital says the. Hawaii...
Wildfire RISK Will insurance companies opt to leave Colorado?
The increasing risk of wildfires in Colorado is driving insurance carriers to raise premiums on homeowners’ policies — if they decide to insure them at all — and now the state’s insurance chief is suggesting a publicly funded pool of money be established to provide property insurance for those who can’t find it in the open market.
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
Erie executive Hagen tapped to serve on governor-elect Shapiro's transition team
Governor-elect has tapped Erie's , the chairman of the board of. , to his transition leadership board, which will oversee all aspects of the transition process as current Gov. hands over the reins of state government to Shapiro. Hagen, a former. Pennsylvania. secretary of commerce and secretary of economic and...
Healthcare Cost Drivers To Be Unveiled December 1
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID), the Office of The Healthcare Advocate. (OHS) will jointly hold an informational session with a collection of stakeholders to discuss the various cost drivers contributing to the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums. Representatives from hospitals, non-hospital healthcare providers, pharmacies,...
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
Hurricanes Ian, Nicole warn Florida to take climate change impacts more seriously
Fourteen days and counting — that’s the time between now and the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. For many Floridians, Wednesday, Nov. 30, can’t come soon enough. The question still unanswered is whether state leaders will do anything differently to address what is becoming a...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
