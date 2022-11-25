Read full article on original website
Louisville falls to 0-7 on season for worst start since 1940-41
Louisville lost again Tuesday, at home against Maryland, to record its worst start since the 1940-41 season.
Refugio ready for playoff rematch with Shiner
Refugio (12-1) and Shiner (11-2) kickoff the State Quarterfinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.
In the Zone: Christian Watson talks hot stretch
(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson talks about his play on the field as of late. Packers fans are starting to see a glimpse of a star being born within Watson as he’s scored six touchdowns in the last three games. Watson also […]
Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.
